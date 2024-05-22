Garcelle Beauvais is opening up about Crystal Kung Minkoff’s departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I was disappointed about Crystal,” Garcelle, 57, told Entertainment Tonight at the Gracie Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 21.

“I think she’ll be fine. Crystal will be fine. I’m not worried about her,” she added.

Garcelle and her RHOBH costars have already started filming season 14 of the Bravo reality show. Garcelle was spotted shooting scenes on May 11 at an event hosted by Sutton Stracke along with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne.

Related: Who Is Returning for 'RHOBH' Season 14? What We Know The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 is expected to start filming this spring as rumors about the cast run wild among Bravo fans. Season 13 of the Bravo hit, which finished airing in March, starred Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Annemarie Wiley. As […]

“I do think that we’re gonna have a really good season,” Garcelle teased to ET.

“We’re starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We’re really fun,” the Black Girl Missing actress continued. “I’m not allowed to say a lot. I’ll get in trouble, but I think it’s gonna be really fun and fresh, I really do.”

Crystal, 41, announced her RHOBH exit in an Instagram video in April.

“I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s very bittersweet,” she said in the video. “Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor.”

“I just wanted to thank you guys for being such an incredible support for me, and I hope that I have been for you, sharing my story with my ED [eating disorder], sharing stories about my father and his Alzheimer’s,” added Crystal. “I’ve heard so many incredible stories from you guys.”

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen praised Crystal’s gracious farewell message at the time.

“It was just so eloquent and classy, I thought. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the way to do it,'” Andy said on an episode of his radio show, Radio Andy. “I just thought it was great.”

Original housewife Kyle said she was “sad” to see Crystal go during an Amazon Live stream.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Crystal was fired.

“She was fired because she didn’t deliver,” the insider said. “Producers told her she doesn’t have a storyline, so they had to let her go.”

RHOBH newbie Annemarie Wiley announced in March that she won’t be returning for season 14 either.

“I’m disappointed is an understatement,” Wiley said in a statement shared on Instagram. “I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season.”