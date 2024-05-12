After much speculation about a possible exit, Kyle Richards was spotted filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14.

Kyle, 55, was spotted in front of the Bravo cameras at Sutton Stracke’s Surrealism Ball on Saturday, May 11. Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and rumored newcomer Bozoma Saint John were among the familiar ladies filming RHOBH at Sutton’s home for the event, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the surrealist movement.

“Let’s do this 💎,” Richards captioned photos of herself via Instagram on Sunday, May 12, in her black Alexandre Vauthier gown with antlers and flowers in her hair. Several attendees posted on social media to show the cameras filming Richards alongside the other women as they watched YellaCatt perform.

Kyle is the only RHOBH cast member who has starred on the show since season 1 premiered in 2010. Her fellow OGs, Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards and Lisa Vanderpump, have all left the show behind, making Kyle RHOBH’s sole through line.

However, not every cast member from last season is back. Crystal Kung Minkoff confirmed her departure from the franchise via Instagram video on April 15. Along with Kyle and Crystal, 41, season 13 starred Erika, Garcelle, Sutton, Dorit Kemsley and Annemarie Wiley.

Speculation about Kyle’s possible departure came after a challenging year for the Bravolebrity. Season 13 of RHOBH, which premiered in October 2023, focused heavily on Kyle’s martial woes with Mauricio Umansky. After facing criticism from her costars about her desire to keep her relationship strife private, news of Kyle’s separation from Mauricio, 53, came to light during the season finale. (Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had split after 27 years of marriage.)

Kyle has spoken openly about the emotional toll that season 13 took on her. During a March appearance on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, she slammed the way her costars treated her while filming the latest installment of RHOBH.

“I mean, my friends were my therapists, but the way they came at me, it was not from a loving place or a friend that said, ‘Do you need someone? Are you OK? Is everything OK? Do you need anything?’” Kyle said. “It was unbelievable, honestly. It felt inhumane. … I was like, ‘Can you not give me some grace?’”

Kyle also said during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that it’s “nobody’s f—king business” why she and Mauricio called it quits.

“With any marriage, there’s issues that you have. They come up. You get busy, you’ve got kids,” she explained. “Some of the issues never went away, they were never worked on. Something, like I said in my interview, happened where I did lose my trust.”

While season 13 was a uniquely difficult one for Kyle, the actress told Extra last month that whether or not she signs on for another season is “always something I decide last-minute.” However, she also admitted that she’s feeling the weight of her reality TV fame more than ever.

“I think this season, particularly, because I had been so under the microscope, not just with the cast but in the public eye, it’s been very challenging to navigate through that when I’m just trying to figure out my life myself,” she said.

Kyle and Mauricio share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Kyle also shares daughter Farrah, 35, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.