Noah Cyrus is trying to move on after the drama surrounding her mother Tish Cyrus’ relationship with Dominic Purcell.

“She just wants to focus on her life and move forward,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Noah, 24. “It’s been over a year ago at this point, and Noah has definitely moved on and she’s over it. At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom and she doesn’t want to hold any resentment towards her.”

Noah is the youngest daughter of Tish, 57, and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Us exclusively reported in March that Noah had been seeing Purcell, 54, for eight or nine months before Tish started “pursuing” him.

Tish and Purcell tied the knot in August 2023. Noah and brother Braison, 30, skipped out on the wedding, posting social media photos of themselves at a local Walmart instead.

“When the whole Tish and Dominic situation unfolded, Noah was extremely distraught,” the source adds. “Although Noah’s relationship with Dominic wasn’t extremely serious, it still felt like a betrayal in her eyes.”

Neither Tish nor Purcell have addressed the alleged relationship overlap, but sources previously told Us that Noah and Tish were not speaking. Noah’s only comment on the matter came in a vulgar Instagram reply last month when she responded to a snarky fan who mentioned Purcell in the comments section of an unrelated post.

Now, however, it appears that Noah is moving on. She seemed to indicate as much earlier this month when she shared a post via Snapchat for her mother’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday mom,” she captioned a nostalgic photo of the two of them smiling for the camera as Tish held a birthday cake.

While Noah is ready to move forward with Tish, the source tells Us that she’s not interested in having a relationship with her now-stepdad. “That just feels strange,” the insider says, adding that Noah and Purcell are not currently communicating.

Noah’s older sister Miley, 31, was also not immune from the drama. She hosted her mother’s wedding last year at her California home and served as Tish’s maid of honor. She also allegedly had guards stationed at the doors to prevent Noah from crashing. Sister Brandi, 36, and brother Trace, 35, were also in attendance.

“Noah doesn’t understand why Miley took such extreme measures to keep her from attending the wedding,” the source says. “She wasn’t invited so obviously she wasn’t planning on going.”

There was no reason to fear that Noah would cause a scene, the insider adds. “That’s just not who she is,” the source explains, noting that Noah is also ready to move forward with her sister. “Noah isn’t upset with Miley, she’s so over it.”