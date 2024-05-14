Noah Cyrus celebrated her mom, Tish Cyrus’ 57th trip around the sun amid their ongoing family drama.

Noah, 24, took to social media on Monday, May 13, to share a nostalgic photo of herself as a kid with her mom. In the sweet snap, the duo smiled for the camera as Tish held a cake lit with candles. Noah captioned the post, “Happy Birthday mom.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March that Noah, who is the youngest daughter of Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, had been “seeing” Tish’s now-husband, Dominic Purcell, when Tish also started “pursuing” him. The twosome had allegedly been involved for around eight or nine months before calling it quits.

Neither Tish nor Purcell have publicly addressed the relationship overlap, but previous sources claimed to Us that the mother-daughter duo hadn’t spoken since. Noah, meanwhile, appeared to respond to speculation surrounding her romance with Purcell, 54, when a fan made a comment about it via Instagram last month.

After Noah captioned a series of photos from Coachella weekend, “Dear lord, when I get [to] heaven please let me bring my man 🚬💋🎀🦢🍒🌸,” quoting lyrics to Lana Del Rey’s song “Young and Beautiful,” a social media user asked, “Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?”

Noah seemingly wasn’t a fan of the remark. “I’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass [sic] just choke on the fattest c—k,” she replied. “Just for a lil bit. Great thanks.”

Tish married Purcell in August 2023 at daughter Miley Cyrus’ Malibu, California home five months after announcing their engagement. The day of the wedding, Miley, 31, along with her sister Brandi, 36, and brother Trace, 35, attended the wedding ceremony. Noah and her brother Braison, 30, notably skipped the ceremony, posting photos via social media at a local Walmart.

Noah seemingly represented her father by wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt for the occasion. Tish and Billy Ray were married for nearly 30 years before they officially called it quits in 2022. The pair share Noah, Miley and Braison. Billy Ray also adopted Brandi and Trace, Tish’s children from a past relationship, when they tied the knot in 1993. (Following their divorce, Billy Ray moved on with singer-songwriter Firerose. The couple said “I do” in October 2023.)

While a source exclusively told Us last month that the drama over Purcell “pushed” Noah and Tish “away from each other,” a second insider shared that the twosome are “working on communication” and have even “sought therapy together” in the past months. An additional source told Us that Tish, for her part, “definitely” wants to make amends and hopes to put things with Noah “behind” her.

As for Tish’s newfound marriage to Purcell, she revealed in March that while she’s “happy,” there have “definitely” been “issues” between them.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she said on the March 28 episode of her and Brandi’s “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing that I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. This is the absolute worst pairing.’”

According to Tish, the couple tend to butt heads because she “takes things so personally” while Purcell is “just very blunt.”

“And that could be a problem,” she continued. “But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations.And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that. These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”