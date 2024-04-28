Noah Cyrus isn’t afraid to share her two cents when it comes to others trying to stir the pot.

The singer, 24, seemingly responded to speculation surrounding her alleged previous romance with her mom Tish Cyrus’ husband, Dominic Purcell, after a fan commented on her Instagram post on Friday, April 26.

“Dear lord, when I get [to] heaven please let me bring my man 🪽🚬💋🎀🦢🍒🌸,” Noah captioned a series of photos from Coachella weekend, quoting lyrics to Lana Del Rey’s song “Young and Beautiful.”

One social media user decided to reference the alleged love triangle between Noah, Tish, 56, and Purcell, 54, commenting, “Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?”

Noah seemingly wasn’t a fan of the remark, responding with a NSFW comment: “I’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass [sic] just choke on the fattest c-—k. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks.”

This is the first time that any member of the Cyrus family has alluded to the drama surrounding Tish’s relationship with Purcell, whom she married in August 2023 in front of her three eldest children, Brandi Cyrus, 36, Trace Cyrus, 35, and Miley Cyrus, 31. Noah and brother Braison Cyrus, skipped the wedding and rumors started swirling earlier this year — with an insider telling Us Weekly that Noah was “seeing” Purcell when he got with Tish. (Tish shares Miley, Braison, 29, and Noah with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Tish welcomed Brandi and Trace with a past partner.)

According to the source, Tish was “aware” of her daughter’s relationship status when she started “pursuing” Purcell herself. (Again, neither Tish nor Purcell have publicly addressed the claims.)

The day of Tish and Purcell’s wedding at sister Miley’s house, Noah posted photos on Instagram with Braison, at a local Walmart. In the pictures, Noah seemingly represented her father by wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt. Tish and Billy Ray, 62, were married for nearly 30 years before they officially called it quits in 2022. He married singer-songwriter Firerose in October 2023.

A second source later told Us that Tish and Noah have not spoken since the drama. Despite Noah’s absence in her mother’s life, Tish seems happy with her husband. “I cannot even tell you how amazing he is,” she said of Purcell on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February. “I am living my best life, and he is yummy.”

Their connection is apparent to Tish’s other children.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me,” Miley, who was Tish’s maid of honor, told Vogue following the wedding. “Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”