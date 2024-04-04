Tish Cyrus and her husband, Dominic Purcell, have been working on their marriage following the fallout from drama with her daughter Noah Cyrus.

“They’re working on communication and sought therapy together,” a source exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Us broke the news in March that Noah, 24, had been “seeing” Purcell, 54, when Tish, 56, also started “pursuing” him. Noah, the youngest daughter of Tish and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, had allegedly been involved with Purcell for around eight or nine months.

Neither Tish, Purcell nor Noah have publicly addressed the relationship overlap, but previous sources claimed to Us that the mother-daughter duo hadn’t spoken since.

Related: Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's Relationship Timeline Tish Cyrus has declared she’s “happy” with Dominic Purcell, her first public relationship following her split from Billy Ray Cyrus. The former couple got married in 1993, but they called it quits for the first time when the country singer filed for divorce in 2010. Tish and Billy later announced their reconciliation. Two years later, […]

The scandal also affected Tish’s marriage to Purcell, whom she’s been with since 2022.

“It pushed them away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal,” a second insider tells Us.

Late last month, Tish admitted that there were “definitely issues” in their relationship.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” Tish said on the March 28 episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus’ “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing that I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. This is the absolute worst pairing.’”

According to Tish, she “takes things so personally” while Purcell is “just very blunt.”

“And that could be a problem,” the talent manager explained. “But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations.”

Related: The Cyrus Family Controversies Over the Years From Miley Cyrus’ rebellious past to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cryus’ multiple splits, the Cyrus family has had their fair share of controversies over the years. Billy Ray and Tish — who were wed from 1993 to 2022 — welcomed children Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus together. After Billy Ray and Tish tied […]

She continued, “And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that. These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”

Tish married Purcell in August 2023 at her daughter Miley Cyrus’ Malibu, California, mansion five months after publicly announcing their engagement. Brandi, Miley and their brother Trace Cyrus attended the wedding ceremony, while Noah and Braison Cyrus notably skipped the occasion. Us even confirmed that Miley, 31, hired armed guards to be posted outside her home in case Noah crashed the wedding.

Tish and Billy Ray, 63, share Miley, Braison, 29, and Noah. Brandi, 36, and Trace, 35, meanwhile, are Tish’s children from a previous relationship.

Despite the lingering drama, a third source told Us in March that Tish “definitely” wants to make amends with Noah and “hopes they can move past this.”

For more on Tish and Purcell’s relationship, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.