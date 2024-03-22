Dominic Purcell is hyping up his wife Tish Cyrus and her daughter Brandi Cyrus‘ dance skills.

“Can’t keep good women down. I love it!! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️,” the Prison Break alum, 54, captioned an Instagram video of the mother-daughter duo line dancing to Dasha’s hit song, “Austin,” before adding, “My wife tishy so beautiful, and daughter Brandi goin full country.”

Fans were quick to cheer on Tish, 54, and Brandi, 36, in the comments section of Purcell’s post.

“They killed this,” wrote one follower, while another added, “They are so cute ❤️😘 love their [‘Sorry We’re Stoned’] podcast so much! We need @mileycyrus on an episode asap!”

The clip of Tish and Brandi comes nearly a month after Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in February that Tish’s youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, was “seeing” Purcell for “about eight to nine months” before she started “pursuing” him. The source also told Us that Tish was allegedly “aware” of the situation with Noah, 24, and Purcell.

The family didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

That same month, Tish recalled her and Purcell’s love story on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, calling the actor her “hall pass” when she was married to ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

“In 2016, Dom DMed me. I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey, Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year,” she explained, adding that she reached out to Purcell after she and Billy Ray, 62, called it quits in 2022.

Tish and Purcell later tied the knot in August 2023 at daughter Miley Cyrus‘ Malibu, California, home, five months after they publicly announced their engagement.

Despite the Cyrus family drama, a source told Us Weekly in March that Tish “definitely still wants to have a relationship with Noah” and that “she hopes they can move past this.”

The insider added that while Noah has “moved on” from her relationship with Purcell – she’s engaged to fashion designer Pinkus – the Grammy Award nominee is “upset by Tish’s betrayal and the fact that Miley has taken her mom’s side.”

A separate source previously told Us that “Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” and though she’s tried to help mend their issues, she “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”