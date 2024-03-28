Tish Cyrus is opening up about her marriage to Dominic Purcell through the lens of their astrological traits.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” Tish, 56, said on the Thursday, March 28, episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus’ “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing that I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. This is the absolute worst pairing.’”

Tish explained that she “takes things so personally” and recalled being “coddled a lot” as a child. She added that Purcell, on the other hand, “is just very blunt.”

“And that could be a problem,” she added. “But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”

She continued, “These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”

Us Weekly broke the news in February that Tish’s daughter Noah was “seeing” Purcell, 54, for “about 8 to 9 months” before Tish began “pursuing” him. That same month, Tish explained how she and Purcell’s love story began.

“In 2016, Dom DMed me,” Tish said on a “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode. “I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey, Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

Tish reached out to Purcell after she and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus split in 2022. She and Purcell tied the knot in August 2023, with her daughter Miley walking her down the aisle.

While Brandi, 36, and brother Trace were also in attendance, Noah, 24, and brother Braison didn’t make an appearance to support their mom. Noah posted a snap that day with her brother at a local Walmart, wearing a shirt with Billy Ray’s face on it.

Amid the drama, a source exclusively told Us that Tish “definitely still wants to have a relationship with Noah.” The insider added, “She hopes they can move past this.”

Noah has since moved on with fashion designer Pinkus. The pair announced their engagement in June 2023.