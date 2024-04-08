Tish Cyrus has entered a new era following her drama with daughter Noah Cyrus, according to her eldest child, Brandi Cyrus.

“My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she’s about,” Brandi, 36, told E! News at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7. “And I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of this family.”

Noting that people may only know Tish, 56, for her famous family and working with Noah, 24, and Miley Cyrus, Brandi added: “For her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy.”

Without directly addressing Tish’s recent drama with Noah regarding her relationship with husband Dominic Purcell, Brandi added, “At the end of the day, your family’s what you have and your family is what matters, and those relationships are more important than anything to us.”

Related: Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's Relationship Timeline Tish Cyrus has declared she’s “happy” with Dominic Purcell, her first public relationship following her split from Billy Ray Cyrus. The former couple got married in 1993, but they called it quits for the first time when the country singer filed for divorce in 2010. Tish and Billy later announced their reconciliation. Two years later, […]

In February, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Noah “was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” claiming that Tish “was aware” of her daughter and the 54-year-old actor’s connection. “The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the insider added. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

Tish and Purcel were first romantically connected in 2022 following Tish’s divorce from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. (Tish and Billy Ray, 62, share daughters Brandi, Noah and Miley, 31, as well as sons Trace, 35, and Braison, 29. Billy Ray also shares son Christopher, 32, with ex Kristin Luckey.)

Tish was also married to Baxter Neal Helson from 1986 to 1989, while Purcell wed Rebecca Williamson in 1998 before parting ways 10 years later.

“Things couldn’t be going better for Tish and Dominic,” another source told Us in February 2023 after the couple took their romance public. “She truly feels like she found her soulmate.” The pair got engaged the following April and tied the knot that August.

Not all of Tish’s children were in attendance at the wedding as Noah and Braison skipped out on the Malibu nuptials. “Tish will always love her kids no matter what,” an insider told Us in August 2023. “She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray had been together for so long.”

Related: The Cyrus Family Controversies Over the Years From Miley Cyrus’ rebellious past to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cryus’ multiple splits, the Cyrus family has had their fair share of controversies over the years. Billy Ray and Tish — who were wed from 1993 to 2022 — welcomed children Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus together. After Billy Ray and Tish tied […]

Following her recent drama with Noah, Tish remains hopeful that they will be able to make amends in the future. Noah, however, “is not open to any reconciliation,” a revealed to Us last month, adding that Noah “refuses to communicate” with Miley.

After Tish admitted on a March episode of Brandi’s “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast that there were “definitely issues” in her and Purcell’s marriage, an insider told Us earlier this month that “they’re working on communication and sought therapy together.”

A second insider added: “[The scandal] pushed them away from one another [and it’s] going to take time to heal.”