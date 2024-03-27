Kyle Richards came down hard on her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars after they questioned her about her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

“I mean, my friends were my therapists, but the way they came at me, it was not from a loving place or a friend that said, ‘Do you need someone? Are you OK? Is everything OK? Do you need anything?’” Richards, 55, recalled on the Wednesday, March 27, “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast episode. “It was unbelievable, honestly. It felt inhumane.”

Richards noted that her castmates “knew the other things” that had been happening in her life aside from the issues in her marriage.

“I was like, ‘Can you not give me some grace?’” she said. “I mean, I said at the reunion, I said, ‘I did not [do] one thing to hurt anybody here, so why was I treated like that? Why was nobody there for me to lean on?’ Obviously, some more than others when I say ‘they.’ That happens to me too. I get lumped in and thrown in with everybody, but obviously, we know who was driving the bus in that situation.”

Richards did not specify which castmate she was referring to with her claim.

News broke in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky, 53, were experiencing marital woes. In September, Umansky confirmed to TMZ that the twosome had officially “separated” after 27 years of marriage.

In the final part of the RHOBH reunion, which aired earlier this month on Bravo, Richards made it clear she wasn’t sharing the reason behind her and Umansky’s split.

“It’s nobody’s f—king business,” Richards said after Andy Cohen asked a fan question that claimed she’d been tight-lipped about the details of her and Umansky’s split. “With any marriage, there’s issues that you have. They come up. You get busy, you’ve got kids. Some of the issues never went away, they were never worked on. Something, like I said in my interview, happened where I did lose my trust.”

She continued, “I care about my family first and I tried. I really did try. So then, when I couldn’t, the kind of things [I was] — I don’t want to say putting up with — just became more apparent to me, I guess. I guess I couldn’t do that anymore, and I finally had a breaking point.”

Richards admitted that she thought the separation would be a “temporary thing,” saying, “Anybody knows I did not want to be in this position.”

Since their split, Richards has sparked rumors that she’s more than friends with Morgan Wade. While both have denied they are romantically linked, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Richards “really cares about Morgan and there is a strong connection.”