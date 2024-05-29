Brad Pitt and George Clooney prove they’re still Hollywood’s ultimate BFFs in the trailer for their new action-comedy, Wolfs.

Written and directed by Jon Watts, the film follows Clooney, a professional fixer who has been hired to cover up a high-profile crime. However, when a second fixer — played by Pitt — shows up to do the same job, the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together as their night continues to spiral out of control.

The buddy comedy marks the first collaboration between Clooney and Pitt since their famed Ocean Eleven series and 2008’s Burn After Reading. The movie will hit theaters on September 20 for a brief wide release before streaming globally on Apple TV+. Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan also star.

Wednesday’s trailer sets the scene for the twosome’s begrudging team up. As Clooney arrives for his next job — telling his client, “There’s nobody who can do what I can do” — Pitt appears behind him. Things take a turn for the worse when they discover that their so-called victim (Abrams) is actually still alive.

The duo — who swear they’re “not partners” despite Abram’s clocking them as “basically the same guy” — quickly realize they are going to have to work together to stay alive.

While the film isn’t set to hit theaters until this fall, a plan for a sequel is in already the works, Clooney told Deadline in May. “It was a great shoot and Jon is an extraordinarily talented guy who’s also really joyful. He loves what he does. We had a blast doing it and we’ve seen it,” he said, adding, “It’s an off the charts great film and it’s fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time.”

Clooney also revealed that both he and Pitt actually “gave money back” to the film to ensure it would receive a theatrical release.

“We met with [CEO of Warner Bros. Discover] David Zaslav, and he was like, ‘Look, I think every movie we do will go to streaming, but we want it released first because there’s an actual benefit in having your movie out, be successful, be promoted, and it actually changes how many people watch it in streaming,’” Clooney recalled. “Brad and I made the deal to do that movie where we gave money back to make sure that we had a theatrical release. At the time, that wasn’t as popular an opinion as it has become in the last year and a half now.”

Related: Us’ Complete Guide to Summer’s Biggest Blockbuster Movies Jay Maidment/20th Century Studios/MARVEL ;Dan McFadden/CTMG, Inc ; Universal From action adventure to heartbreaking romance, there is a summer blockbuster for every type of cinephile this year, and Us Weekly has your complete guide to all of them. Potentially the most anticipated movie of the season, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, serves as the fifth […]

While speaking with Total Film earlier this year, Clooney noted that Wolfs is a “really good movie” that fans are assured to love.

“We just did a screening of it, and the place kind of went bats—t for it,” he told the outlet. “So, we’re excited about it. We think it’s a really fun, dark — very dark — nutty film. … It feels like an R-rated Ocean’s film.”

Wolfs hits theaters on September 20.