Brad Pitt Gives the Weather Report on John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

Is Brad Pitt taking on meteorology? During episode 4 of John Krasinski‘s Some Good News YouTube series, the Oscar winner, 56, made a surprise appearance.

After receiving a personalized message from the International Space Station, the Quiet Place star got so excited he needed a break. “I’m going to need a second to catch my breath. We should do a check on the weather,” Krasinski, 40, said. “Brad, how’s it looking out there?”

The video then cut to a shot of Pitt peeking outside and looking at the sky and some palm trees.

“Looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah,” the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star while looking at the cloudy sky. With that, the video then cut back to the Office alum.

This wasn’t the first time the producer has taken on a weather report. In 2017, he made a surprise appearance on Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show to deliver a hysterical report.

Pitt wasn’t the only celebrity to appear in episode 4 of the internet show, which Krasinski launched to keep people entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The episode centered on Krasinski throwing a virtual prom for high schoolers who would be missing out this year. Although he DJ-ed the dance, he enlisted some A-listers to help.

Billie Eilish and Finneas performed “Bad Guy” while the Jonas Brothers performed “Sucker” privately for those at home who wanted to dance along. Chance the Rapper and the host’s former Office costar Rainn Wilson also popped into the video, wearing formal wear, to send their love.

“You guys are missing a whole lot of things, and we couldn’t let prom be one of them,” the four-time Emmy nominee said. “It’s the weirdest thing in the world, but you know what? When you thought you were missing prom, and your mom and your dad and your brother and your sister all say, ‘Oh, I remember my prom,’ you now get to say to them, ‘Oh really? Did Billie Eilish play your prom? Did the Jonas Brothers play your prom? Did Chance the Rapper pop into your prom? And did Rainn Wilson ruin your prom?'”

At the end, he signed off while dancing to Sister Sledge‘s “We Are Family” and sharing a happy message.

“Class of 2020, chin up. This is all gonna be over soon,” Krasinski said. “And this weird level of joy is contagious. Pick it up, and do something with it!”