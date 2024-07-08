Brad Pitt’s latest role will have plenty of fans making a pit stop at the movie theater.

The actor was recently confirmed to star in the upcoming film F1, which explores the unpredictable world of Formula 1 racing.

“I would be a guy who raced in the ‘90s,” Pitt told Sky Sports F1 in July 2023 about his role as a former driver. “[My character] has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines. Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They’re a last place team. They’re 21 and 22 on the grid. They’ve never scored a point and they have a young phenom played by [newcomer] Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of a Hail Mary and high jinks ensue.”

Reports claim that the movie’s budget reached $300 million, and blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer teased moviegoers will like what they see and feel when they watch the film in 2025.

“It’s the only sport where your teammate is also your competitor and that’s great drama in itself,” Bruckheimer told Deadline in July 2024. “Everything we use in the movie actually happened in an F1 race. Nobody can say: ‘That would never happen.’ It happened.”

Keep reading to learn more about Pitt’s latest film F1.

What Is ‘F1’ About?

The movie follows Pitt as former Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the sport to partner with and mentor rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (Idris) on the fictional APXGP team. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters.

Who Is Cast in ‘F1’?

In addition to Pitt, F1 features a star-studded cast including Bardem and Banshees of Ishirin and Better Call Saul actress Kerry Condon. Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski serves as director while real-life F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton serves as a hands-on producer for the movie.

Is There a Trailer for ‘F1’?

Before race activity kicked off for the 2024 Silverstone Grand Prix on Sunday, July 7, Apple and Warner Brothers dropped the first teaser for F1. In a surprise twist studios could only dream up, Hamilton won his first Grand Prix since 2021 hours after the teaser was released.

What Has Brad Pitt Said About ‘F1’?

In a rare interview, Pitt couldn’t help but express his excitement at his latest adventure on the big screen. “I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say,” he told Sky Sports F1 in July 2023. “It’s the best time of my life. … The vibe is amazing, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story, and everyone’s been really cool with us.”

Pitt went on to explain that the F1 community has been very supportive and helpful in providing resources. “All the teams have opened their doors for us,” he explained. “Everyone has just been really, really amazing, that we can do this. And it’s going to be really good.”

When Does ‘F1’ Come Out?

While production has shot footage at 2024 F1 events following delays caused by the Hollywood actors’ strike, Apple Studios confirmed the movie will race into theaters on June 27, 2025. The global theatrical release will also include IMAX theaters.