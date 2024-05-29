Every Time Brad Pitt and George Clooney Have Worked Together

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have teamed up numerous times to star in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster films over the years.

The Academy Award-winning actors first graced the big screen together in 2001’s remake of Ocean’s Eleven, which also stars Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Bernie Mac and more.

“I’m going to be honest here – look at the films he does,” Clooney said about Pitt while promoting the movie in a joint interview in 2001. “He takes risks. He does films that are hard to get made and takes risks in movies. He’s a big movie star. It’s hard to do those … so, it’s fun to watch. Watch him in Snatch, [he’s] fantastic.”

Clooney – who was named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 – jokingly added about Pitt, who was given the accolade in 1995, “And that’s all I’ll say on the subject, because he’s still the former Sexiest Man Alive … someone lost their crown.”

They later reunited for two more installments of the heist comedy, starring in Ocean’s Twelve in 2004 and Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007.

Sixteen years after sharing the big screen together in 2008’s Burn After Reading, Pitt and Clooney reunited onscreen in the trailer for Wolfs, an action comedy set to hit theaters in September 2024.

According to the film’s logline, “Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.”

Keep reading to see every movie Pitt and Clooney have starred in together.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’

Ocean’s Eleven, which premiered in 2001, was the first film that saw the two movie stars sharing the screen together.

‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’

The duo reunited a year after the first Ocean‘s remake for the comedy/thriller movie Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which Clooney directed and starred opposite Drew Barrymore and Sam Rockwell. Pitt had a small role in the movie.

‘Ocean’s Twelve’

Pitt and Clooney reprised their roles as Rusty Ryan and Danny Ocean, respectively, for 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve. Roberts also reprised her role as Tess Ocean, Clooney’s onscreen wife.

‘Ocean’s Thirteen’

Three years after Ocean’s Twelve hit theaters, Clooney and Pitt reunited yet again for the third installment of the film series in 2007.

‘Burn After Reading’

The twosome teamed up again in 2008 to star in the Ethan Coen and Joel Coen-directed comedy/crime movie, Burn After Reading.

Though neither Clooney nor Pitt won any awards for their parts, the film won Best Original Score for a Comedy Film at the International Film Music Critics Association Awards in 2009, and was nominated for a whopping 24 awards.

The National Board of Review also named Burn After Reading in its Top 10 Movies of 2008.

‘If’

Clooney and Pitt both voice small parts in the John Krasinski-directed animated/live-action film If, which premiered in May 2024. The actors were part of the star-studded ensemble cast, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and features the voices of Emily Blunt, Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Bill Hader and more.

‘Wolfs’

Clooney and Pitt star as two “lone-wolf” fixers who are forced to work together to cover up a high-profile crime. Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan also star.

Pitt and Clooney also serve as producers of the Jon Watts-directed film, which is slated to hit theaters in September 2024.