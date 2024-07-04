Brad Pitt looked as youthful as ever with a chic haircut at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain previews in Northampton, England, on Thursday, July 4.

The actor, who turned 60 in December, was seen waving in the paddock at Silverstone Circuit, sporting a blond cropped cut, sunglasses and a megawatt smile. The hairdo is a departure from Pitt’s longer locks, which he sported over the last few years.

Pitt is abroad filming an upcoming untitled feature about Formula 1 racing, which will be released by Apple Original Films on June 27, 2025, according to Variety. The movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Top Gun: Maverick, and costars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Pitt has been spotted at multiple F1 events and filming will reportedly continue at races this season, including the British Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He will star in and coproduce the project under his Plan B Entertainment production company alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Lewis Hamilton of Dawn Apollo Films, respectively, in collaboration with F1.

When he’s not filming, Pitt has also been seen out and about with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, whom he reportedly began dating in November 2022. De Ramon, 31, was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.

“Being with her has brought new meaning to his life. Brad can’t rave enough about how madly in love he is,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in May. “They complement each other.”

Pitt, of course, was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and then became one half of Brangelina before the actor and Angelina Jolie ended their decade-long romance in 2016.

Although they’ve been declared legally single, the pair have yet to settle their divorce or come to an agreement over their shared French winery, Chateau Miraval. They’ve also been embroiled in a custody battle over their six children — Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. Most recently, Us confirmed that Shiloh, Zahara and Vivienne have all decided to drop Pitt’s last name and simply go by “Jolie.”

“He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that,” an insider told Us of Pitt’s dynamic with his children, adding that the actor is disappointed that he “doesn’t see the kids” as often as he’d like to.