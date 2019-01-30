Whoops! Brandi Glanville apologized after Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell revealed that she snubbed the couple at a party in the past.

“You know I do have to say, we do have one story that is a little bit disappointing. [Rebecca has] to decide whether you’re going to say the name and you’ll know who I’m talking about,” O’Connell, 44, began on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen aftershow on Tuesday, January 29. “We went to an event of Andy’s and this Housewife was there and we were so excited to meet her and she completely ignored [us].”

After Romijn, 46, said she was “very comfortable sharing who it was,” O’Connell was going to tease her initials. Before the actor could speak again, however, the model blurted out, “Brandi Glanville.”

“In Brandi’s defense, I was freaking out upon seeing her,” O’Connell admitted. “So she may have thought I was a fan and, like, wanted to call security. But Rebecca was there and she was a little rude to us.”

“You know it was when she was having stuff with Kim Richards,” Romijn added, seemingly referring to season 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired in 2012. “I was siding with Brandi at the time and I just wanted to say, ‘Hey girl,’ and she totally wanted nothing to do with us. Like ghosted us.”

The next day, Glanville, 46, responded to the pair’s story via Twitter.

“Omg I was so excited to read what bitchy housewife snubbed you guys! I LOVE you guys always have,” the Bravo personality tweeted on Wednesday, January 30. “@RebeccaRomijn you have my all time fav SI pic & @MrJerryOC is my favorite Replacement host for Wendy @Andy :(((( I fan girl on everyone & I’m nice to everyone!!! So Sorry :/.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

