Brandon Sklenar, who portrays Spencer Dutton on Paramount+’s hit western 1923, is currently in the midst of filming the series’ second and final season — and he’s dropped some hints about his character’s fate.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Sklenar, 34, spoke about what he knew about the final season of the show, five days before it began shooting in Austin, Texas.

“I can confidently say that it’s going to be absolutely incredible,” he revealed. “The tone shifts a lot and it’s definitely a bit darker. It’s very beautiful.”

Fans of the Yellowstone spinoff were left last season with Sklenar’s Spencer being arrested and separated from love interest Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), who vowed to meet him again in Montana. Speaking to Forbes, Sklenar admitted that he’d be getting screentime with costars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford (who portray his aunt and uncle, the matriarch and patriarch of the Dutton family) in the new season — which he did not get in the first season, suggesting that he will indeed make it back to the family ranch.

“It’s so hard for me to not give away spoilers,” he noted, but added, “I do get plenty of Helen and Harrison time, and it’s going to be special. I mean, the finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life.”

“I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one,” he continued. “[Show creator] Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one … I’m really excited.”

Sklenar can currently be seen starring alongside Blake Lively in the new film It Ends With Us, which hit theaters Friday, August 8. He related to Forbes that, as of late, he’s “just excited to work with great directors and great actors, and just continue to learn and grow. I’d like to direct at some point in the next five years. I’m kind of just trying to learn.”

As for his bucket list? “The little kid in me, I would love to do a proper western — a proper, straight western — that has been a dream of mine for a long time. I kind of touch it a little bit in 1923, but that’s something that I would love to do.”

While a premiere date for season 2 of 1923 has not been announced, production reportedly kicked off in Central Texas last month.