Winter House is taking an extended hiatus following season 3, Us Weekly can confirm.

Despite rumors that Bravo canceled the reality show, a source tells Us that Winter House has not been canceled and is instead currently “on pause.”

The news of the show’s status comes after Paige DeSorbo, who appeared on the show’s first two seasons, fueled the cancellation rumors by commenting on the speculation.

“Me at Winter House even though it’s canceled,” DeSorbo, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, February 12, alongside a photo from New York Fashion Week.

After seeing DeSorbo’s comments, many believed the reality star was confirming the rumors, which was not the case.

Winter House premiered on Bravo in October 2021 as a spinoff of the hit show, Summer House. The first two seasons featured several Bravo personalities as they vacationed in Stowe, Vermont. In addition to having stars from Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck and more, fans were also introduced to new personalities, including Jason Cameron.

However, for season 3, which premiered in October 2023, the cast got a change of scenery as the group visited Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Three months later, season 3 star Kory Keefer made headlines after Sam Feher announced the pair, who met during Summer House season 7, had broken up.

“I had said [‘I love you’] to him and he never said it to me. He didn’t say it back when I said it to him, and then he never said it for the rest of the relationship and that was a big problem for me. I was like, ‘I think I need to get out … it’s becoming clear,’” Sam said during a January episode on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I didn’t break up with him because I don’t love him; I broke up with him because he doesn’t love me.”

Feher admitted that she and Keefer’s romance faced some challenges after season 3 aired. During the show, Kory’s costars Malia White and Jordan Emanuel made moves on him despite him being in a relationship.

After news of the split made headlines, Keefer addressed the breakup and had nothing but sweet sentiments for his ex.

“Sam and I connected on so many levels but I believe we just weren’t meant for each other, and that’s the hardest truth to admit,” Keefer said in a statement to Page Six in January. The reality star noted that despite the pair calling it quits, he still saw Feher as a “special lady” and gushed she is a “beautiful, wonderful, loving woman.”