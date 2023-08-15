João Franco‘s surprise appearance on season 2 of Below Deck Down Under wasn’t exactly smooth sailing due to his past issues with Aesha Scott and Tzarina Mace Ralph.

During back-to-back episodes on Monday, August 14, João reunited with Aesha after viewers previously watched their drama unfold on Below Deck Mediterranean.

“He’s the worst,” Aesha said in a confessional before addressing her issues directly with João. “I think we both know we didn’t end on great terms last time we worked together. But I think we should just leave it in the past. We are both heads of department so I think we’ll just [start over].”

João, for his part, admitted he wasn’t always the best version of himself while filming the hit Bravo series.

“Aesha and I have exchanged words to say the least. Take me back to five years ago. You’d hate me,” he reflected. “Jezebob is my alter-ego [when I am drunk]. It’s a God-forsaken dude that just kept f—king my relationships up with everyone. But Jezebob’s not around anymore. With Aesha, I think we both deserve each other’s second chances.”

Later in the episode, Aesha referred to João as “extremely manipulative,” adding, “He’s disrespectful and extremely judgmental. He’s a f—king c—t at heart.”

João and Aesha previously struggled while filming season 4 of the Below Deck spinoff series. The former bosun’s judgmental commentary about Aesha’s attire and behavior ultimately led to her blocking him on social media once cameras stopped rolling.

“I noticed when he was last on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when he mentioned like, ‘Oh, I don’t understand why Aesha [and Hannah Ferrier] blocked me. We left such good friends,'” Aesha said during her own WWHL appearance in September 2019. “The reality is he bullied me every single day onboard. He never stopped judging me and criticizing me. When we left, you’ll notice on the last episode tonight, I didn’t even hug him goodbye. I was so sick of him treating me like crap. So I don’t know where he gets this from that we left such good friends.”

João’s history with Aesha isn’t the only rift he had to address when coming on board. Tzarina surprised her coworkers when she revealed her own issues with João.

“He was with one of my best mates and he f—ked her over,” she explained. “He’s definitely a guy’s guy and a womanizer. I also said if I saw him again that I will punch him in the face for her.”

The chef continued: “I know João from mutual friends in Parma. Then also the fact that he dated one of my best friends and I was hooking up with one of his best friends two years ago. João just really f—ked over my friend big time. Lying, deceit and totally messing around. It’s going to make it really awkward this season on the boat.”

After Tzarina’s friend told her to make it through the charter season with João, Aesha started to question the duo’s unexpected friendship. Tzarina, meanwhile, was surprised when Aesha accused her of being “all over” João.

“You don’t see everything that goes on. I’ve seen a totally different side of him,” Tzarina noted. “You think I am going to sleep with him? No, he’s like a bro! I’m trying to bring him into the group. I’m trying to make him feel comfortable. I hope I am going [above and beyond].”

During a confessional, Tzarina clarified where she stands with João, saying, “I am not going to sleep with João. I know she’s trying to protect me and she has very good reasons why. But I’m smarter than that.”

In addition to his past feuds, João also ended up not bonding immediately with deckhands Culver Bradbury, Harry Van Vliet and Adam Kodra. João was shocked to find out through Tzarina that his team didn’t think he was pulling his weight after taking over for Luke Jones.

Below Deck Down Under airs back-to-back episodes on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.