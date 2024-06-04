Bridgerton’s Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are sending each other’s pulses racing on and off screen.

As fans wait for the second half of Bridgerton season 3, Newton — who plays Colin Bridgerton — is keeping Us covered with new behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the show’s set, including footage of a prank he played on his costar.

Newton filmed himself scaring Coughlan, who plays his love interest, Penelope Featherington, in a video shared via Instagram on Monday, June 3.

In the clip, Coughlan can be seen walking into the Bridgerton hair and makeup room as Newton jumps out from under the makeup table and screams. Coughlan can then be seen screaming and running out of the room giggling, while Newton declares, “Payback!”

“Hahahhahahaa,” Coughlan, 37, commented under Newton’s post, which also includes pictures of the costars posing together in their Regency-era costumes.

On Sunday, June 2, Coughlan shared her own slideshow of candid images from Bridgerton season 3, which show Newton, 31, sitting inside that carriage from the end of episode 4, as well as cute pics of costars Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson and Jessica Madsen.

In the first half of Bridgerton season 3, which aired on Netflix last month, fans saw Colin and Penelope finally get together as Colin proposed to his longtime friend at the end of episode 4.

However, it seems there will be some roadblocks on their way to the altar in part 2. A new teaser trailer released on Monday teases that Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown — the author of the ton’s gossip newsletter — may be exposed.

In the clip, Penelope’s estranged friend — and Colin’s sister — Eloise urges her to be honest with Colin. Colin also spots some ink blots on Penelope’s hands.

Though the spotlight is finally shining on Colin and Penelope — or “Polin” — fans have been yearning for them to get together since Bridgerton season 1 premiered in 2020. After sharing several scenes over the years, Newton and Coughlan have become good friends, which helped them shoot intimate scenes between Colin and Pen in season 3.

“It is a testament to the fact that we just got to a point where we were so comfortable together,” Coughlan told Teen Vogue in an interview published in April. “We’d just finished the big sex scene, the most intense and involved one … and we just felt relieved.”

The remaining episodes of Bridgerton season 3 premiere on Netflix on Thursday, June 13.