Across every season of Bridgerton, music supervisors have commissioned reimagined hits from Taylor Swift, Nirvana, Rihanna and more modern artists to set the tone for the dramatic historical scenes.

Bridgerton, adapted from Julia Quinn’s eight-book Regency romance series, premiered on Netflix in 2020, and fans quickly recognized orchestral covers of pop hits, including Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” can be heard in the background of ballroom scenes.

As season 3 debuted in May 2024, the Bridgerton soundtrack added covers of Swift’s “Snow on the Beach,” BTS’ “Dynamite” and more to the repertoire. All song additions were purposefully chosen to evoke Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) friends-to-lovers romance.

“We look at the two romantic leads for the season and see where that story is going and what themes are included in their romance,” music supervisor Justin Kamps told ScreenRant ahead of the third season premiere. “Then we take that to the songs that we’re looking at for the covers and think, ‘What lyric themes can we play with?’”

Kamps added, “But it’s also like, ‘What are the vibes? What emotions are the strings themselves bringing out for each sequence?’ The characters and story we’re dealing with each season is definitely reflected in the songs that we look at, for sure.”

Coughlan herself also picked one specific song for the soundtrack: Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”

“We don’t know ever what the [final] track is going to be,” Coughlan told TV Central at the Australian launch of season 3 in April 2024. “But [my pick] made it into the show. Like, that’s really cool.”

Eilish’s tune can be heard in episode 3 in the middle of one of the grand balls.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of every song that’s been given the Bridgerton treatment:

Season 1

“Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

“Girls Like You” by Maroon 5

“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes

“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

“Strange” by Celeste

“Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift

Season 2

“Stay Away” by Nirvana

“Material Girl” by Madonna

“Diamonds” by Rihanna

“Dancing On My Own” by Robyn

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

“What About Us” by Pink

“How Deep Is Your Love?” by Calvin Harris

“Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus

Season 3

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

“Cheap Thrills” by Sia

“Snow on the Beach” by Taylor Swift featuring Lana Del Rey

“Jealous” by Nick Jonas

“ABCDEFU” by GAYLE

“Give Me Everything” by Pitbull