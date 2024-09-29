Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie was stretchered off the field in the middle of the team’s Sunday, September 29, football game against the New York Jets.

Badie, 24, appeared to take a direct hit to his lower back after a collision with Jets linebacker Quincy Williams after catching Broncos teammate Bo Nix’s pass. While Badie was seen walking off the field on his own, he later fell once he reached the sidelines. According to sports reporters on the scene, Badie was immobilized and carried off the turf via a stabilizer and a stretcher.

Further updates about Badie’s condition have not been shared. The Broncos have listed Badie as questionable to return to the game following a back injury.

The Broncos and the Jets were playing one another on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. At the time of publication, the game was in the second quarter with the Jets leading 6-0.

Badie was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022 but was later released. He signed with the Broncos practice squad that same year. Badie was elevated to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, September 26.

“My process has always been the same. I always felt like I could play,” Badie, now in his third season with the Broncos, said in a Wednesday press conference. “Any opportunity I got, I was ready to show that. And that’s what I did.”

The NFL star added, “I was just grateful. All the work I put in, I was just grateful for the opportunity. The biggest thing is I just want to win games and just help the team win. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Badie was promoted to the main roster lineup after linebacker Alex Singleton was placed on injured reserve.

“[Tyler’s] really decisive,” coach Sean Payton said during the Wednesday press conference. “He’s had some big runs for us. He’s smart. He knows the system. He’s good in the passing game. He brings a lot.”

Badie is known for his energy on the field.

“I believe in being happy,” he previously gushed to Sky Sports in April 2022. “Everybody is on the pursuit of happiness, everybody is trying to find happiness but it’s a mentality you have to have.”

He added at the time, “Going in, day in day out, being able to take positives out of the day, being able to carry that positive energy. At the end of the day I know a lot of people watch me, and keeping that positive energy, I don’t want to create any negative energy for people.”