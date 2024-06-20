U.S. Open golf champion Bryson DeChambeau took the party from the fairways of Pinehurst to the streets of Music City.

After winning the 124th U.S. Open Championship on Sunday, June 16, DeChambeau, 30, was seen casually holding his trophy while meeting up with friends in Nashville on Wednesday, June 19.

DeChambeau hugged and high-fived a group of acquaintances when he arrived outside Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on Broadway, the main drag in downtown Nashville’s bustling nightlife scene.

It has been a whirlwind week for DeChambeau since winning his second U.S. Open. The golf star was also seen hanging out with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle on Wednesday.

“Bad day to be a beer around George and the US Open trophy 😂,” DeChambeau wrote via X alongside a picture of the pair.

DeChambeau’s friend Brandon Davis even posted a video of DeChambeau and Kittle, 30, drinking from the giant silver chalice at a gathering celebrating Kittle’s Tight End University, which the five-time Pro Bowler co-founded with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.

When Kittle managed to drink every last drop from the trophy, an impressed onlooker said, “That’s f–king sick.”

During a Monday, June 17, appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, DeChambeau hinted that the week of partying started on Sunday night.

“I’m a little wrecked, I can tell you that,” DeChambeau joked.

After his big win, DeChambeau told the massive crowd at North Carolina’s Pinehurst Country Club that he wanted to make sure as many fans were able to touch the trophy as possible — which DeChambeau made good on by parading through the gallery in the crazed aftermath.

“It was a lot of fun last night, and the fans were all part of that win.” DeChambeau told ESPN’s McAfee. “Throughout the whole week, they were cheering me on, pushing me, encouraging me, and giving me all of the stuff I needed to win, so I thought, what better moment than to show the fans all that they deserve?”

DeChambeau was able to emerge victorious partly due to Rory McIlroy’s collapse, which saw the 35-year-old miss two short putts on the 16th and 18th holes. The next day, McIlroy announced he would be taking “a few weeks away” from golf.

In DeChambeau’s post-tournament press conference, he said he had no doubt McIlroy would return to form.

“Rory is one of the best to ever play,” DeChambeau said. “Being able to fight against a great like that is pretty special. For him to miss that putt, I’d never wish it on anybody. It just happened to play out that way. He’ll win multiple more major championships. There’s no doubt. I think that fire in him is going to continue to grow and I have nothing but respect for how he plays the game of golf.”