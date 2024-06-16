Bryson DeChambeau won the 124th U.S Open Championship after a dramatic final round that saw Rory McIlroy miss two short putts on his final three holes.

DeChambeau, 30, took home his second U.S. Open title on Sunday, June 16 at Pinehurst Country Club with a final round 71, outlasting a stacked field that included Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, defending champion Wyndham Clark and McIlroy, 35, who missed easy putts on holes 16 and 18 to blow his chance at his first major title since the 2014 PGA Championship.

McIlroy finished alone in second place, one shot off the lead.

Tiger Woods, who was competing in his first U.S. Open in four years with the help of 15-year-old son Charlie on the bag, failed to make the weekend cut.

The third major tournament of the year capped off what’s been a wild, headline-making few months in the golf world.

Before the U.S. Open teed off at Pinehurst Country Club, McIlroy, 35, suddenly withdrew his divorce petition from his wife of seven years Erica Stoll. McIlroy initially made the filing on May 13, one day after he won the Wells Fargo Championship.

In a statement to The Guardian, McIlroy said, “Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

Despite the withdrawal, McIlroy was still seen this week without his wedding ring.

In May, the PGA Championship brought a shocking turn-of-events when Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, was arrested before his second round at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville.

Scheffler, 27, was booked and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

The golf superstar was taken into custody after trying to maneuver his way into Valhalla where, just before, a man had been struck and killed by a shuttle bus around 5 a.m. ET. Scheffler spent roughly an hour inside a jail cell before eventually being released and completing the tournament.

All the charges against Scheffler were later dropped.

Scheffler’s arrest came just days after his wife Meredith gave birth to their first child, a baby boy named Bennett, on May 8.

Both Meredith and Bennett were on hand to help Scheffler celebrate when he won The Memorial on June 9.

“He’s so proud of you,” Scheffler’s wife said while passing Bennett into his arms on the 18th green.