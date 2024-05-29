Charges Dropped Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler After PGA Arrest

Charges against PGA golfer Scottie Scheffler were dropped on Wednesday, May 29.

ESPN reports that Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell stated in a court hearing — which Scheffler, 27, did not attend — that prosecutors would not be moving forward with the case against the athlete. He faced charges including felony assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

On May 17, Louisville Metro Police arrested Scheffler as he attempted to evade a traffic stop and gain entry to the Valhalla Golf Club for round 2 of the PGA Championship.

Traffic outside the golf course had been halted after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a shuttle bus that morning.

According to a police report, Detective Bryan Gillis “stopped” Scheffler and “attempted to give instructions,” noting that the golfer “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Scheffler was detained by police after the fatal accident that led up to his arrest.

“At about 5:07 this morning, in front of Gate 2 at Valhalla Golf Club, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a shuttle bus. LMPD expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the individual who died as a result of that collision. All lanes of traffic at the scene were closed while the fatality investigation occurred,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement to Us.

They continued: “LMPD personnel were also directing traffic around the scene. While an officer was directing traffic, an encounter with a motorist attempting to make entry into a restricted area ultimately led to the driver being arrested. We are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation. We are appreciative that all parties involved are fully cooperating.”

Major Jason Logsdon of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections told ESPN that Scheffler was released without bail. He arrived at Valhalla less than one hour before his scheduled tee time.

Following his arrest, Scheffler released a statement via X.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers,” he wrote at the time. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

He continued: “Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”