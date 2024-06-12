BTS member Jin has completed his mandatory military service.

On Wednesday, June 12, Reuters shared a video of Jin, 31, dressed in his military uniform and black beret while departing the Yeoncheon County base, which is located in South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province. Video footage of Jin’s discharge showed the singer receiving flowers as he reunited with other members of BTS.

Fellow BTS member RM even played the group’s hit song “Dynamite” on the saxophone to celebrate.

“I cried during the ceremony,” Jin later said during a BTS livestream following his discharge. “But it was so fun for the last year and six months. It’s such a relief [and] I met so many amazing people.”

As the oldest BTS member, Jin was the first of the group to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military service. He served a total of 18 months of active duty, which started in December 2022.

Days before his official release, the band’s record label, BIGHIT MUSIC, offered an update on Jin’s status.

“We are excited to bring you the news of Jin’s upcoming military discharge. Jin is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged,” read a statement shared on Monday, June 10, explaining that “discharge day is reserved for military personnel only.”

The label said that “no special events” are planned to celebrate and asked BTS supporters to stay away from the base.

“To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts,” the statement continued. “We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for Jin. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists.”

BIGHIT’s statement concluded with a message of thanks to fans for their “continued love and support” for the group.

While Jin has completed his military requirements, the rest of his bandmates are still currently serving their country. J-Hope enlisted in April 2023, while Suga enlisted in September 2023. Jimin, RM, V and Jung Kook all started active duty in December 2023.

South Korea requires able-bodied male citizens to serve in the military for at least 18 months, with eligibility starting at age 18. Service can be postponed until age 28. BIGHIT MUSIC previously stated in October 2022 that BTS will be on hiatus until “around 2025” while enlisting.

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere,” the label shared at the time. “BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”