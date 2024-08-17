Netflix has pulled the plug on Buying Beverly Hills after two seasons.

The real estate reality show won’t be returning for a third season, reported Deadline on Friday, August 16.

Buying Beverly Hills followed Mauricio Umansky and his staff at The Agency, a company that specialized in high-end real estate sales.

Among the staff at The Agency were Umansky’s daughters, Farrah Brittany, 35, and Alexia Umansky, 27, which provided Succession-like family drama.

Umansky, 54, was also married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, and their marital woes were discussed on-camera by the real estate mogul on camera.

The couple’s separation was a front-and-center storyline in Buying Beverly Hill’s season 2. In gripping scenes, Umansky and Richards sat down at the family table to tell their children they were calling it quits. (Umansky and Richards share Alexia, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Richards and ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie share daughter Farrah.)

“We wanted to have this conversation when we were all together, for obvious reasons,” Richards, 55, told the family. “I’m really sorry, you guys.”

Umansky added that the pair had tried to salvage their relationship before going their separate ways.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. So, you know, your mom came and she talked to me and she said, ‘I think I need space,’” Umansky told his daughters. “I need to have, you know, some time and a clear head.”

As all three girls became emotional in the scenes, Sophia noted that their lives have “just changed so much,” adding: “We only even found out there was any issues just a few months ago and now it’s just, like, things change so quickly.”

In July 2023, People first reported that Umansky and Richards had called it quits. The news shocked the couple’s daughters, who were on a vacation in Aspen when they saw the reports.

“I first found out about the article when my family and I were paddle boarding in Aspen and I see my mom look at her phone and I see her face shift and I see this panic come over her,” Alexia recalled. “And then my dad came out and he just had phone call, text message, phone call, text message.”

While no new episodes of Buying Beverly Hills will feature on Netflix’s line-up, the streaming giant still has a swathe of other real estate reality shows, including Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, and Owning Manhattan.