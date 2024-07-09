Cameron Diaz is heading back to the big screen with Eddie Murphy and Mike Myers for Shrek 5.

Dreamworks announced on Tuesday, July 9, that the trio will reprise their roles in the fifth installment of the beloved franchise, whose first film premiered in 2001. Diaz, 51, will return as the voice of Princess Fiona, while Murphy, 66, will voice Donkey and Myers, 61, will voice the titular character.

“Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz,” Dreamworks wrote in their announcement via X.

Fans of the animated film series were delighted to hear the news, with one social media user exclaiming, “The GOAT [greatest of all time] is back!” Another added, “Cinema is back.”

Related: Actors Who Worked Together Again and Again These actors have enjoyed working with one another so much that they continued to score roles in the same projects. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had perfect onscreen chemistry in projects like Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad and La La Land, which inspired a real friendship between the pair. “I can’t even imagine what my […]

Last month, Murphy told Collider that he had already begun working on the film, as well as a movie dedicated to his character.

“We started doing Shrek [5] four or five months ago,” he said. “I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up.”

Shrek has three additional feature films in its franchise: Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010). There have been multiple TV productions, videos and made-for-TV movies, including Shrek the Halls (2007), Scared Shrekless (2010), Shrek’s Yule Log (2010) and Shrek’s Thrilling Tales (2012), which serves as the last Shrek project in which Diaz was involved.

Before Shrek 5 hits theaters in 2026, fans will see Diaz make her return to acting in Netflix’s comedy action film, Back In Action, starring longtime friend and two-time costar Jaime Foxx. The duo previously starred in 1999’s Any Given Sunday and the Annie remake in 2014. (Diaz previously announced her retirement from the industry in 2018. Her last acting credit is Annie, and she also appeared in Sex Tape opposite Jason Segal and The Other Woman opposite Leslie Mann and Kate Upton that year. )

In 2020, the Mask star opened up about her decision to retire from acting while speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow on an episode of the “In Goop Health: The Sessions” video series.

“I got a peace in my soul because I finally was taking care of myself. I feel grounded and light,” she told Paltrow at the time, adding that “it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there.”

Related: Stars Who Left Hollywood Behind: Cameron Diaz, Michael Schoeffling and More Celebrities such as Cameron Diaz and Rick Moranis rose to stardom in Hollywood — only to leave their acting careers in the past. Diaz got her start with a role alongside Jim Carrey in the 1994 film The Mask. The actress continued to find success with movies including My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About […]

Diaz, who married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015, went on to explain that she wanted to take control of how her life looked outside of the entertainment industry after realizing she wasn’t happy. (Diaz and Madden, 45, share daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, 4 months.)

“I really looked at my life and I saw what I had been — when you’re making a movie, it’s the perfect excuse, they own you — and I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people,” she said. “They took it. I basically had to take it back and take responsibility for my life.”

Related: You Can Help Donkey House-Sit Shrek's Swamp on Airbnb — Which Has an Outhouse: P... Halloween just got even more spooky now that Airbnb has listed Shrek’s ogre-rrific swamp. Fans of the animated Shrek films can book a two-night stay in Scotland for up to three guests from October 27 to 29, according to the rental company. Guests will be able to relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight,” enjoy […]

In 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Charlie’s Angels actress had turned down “numerous offers” since stepping back from acting.

“Cameron had been going at a hundred miles an hour for so many years, and it’s no exaggeration to say acting had consumed her life to a degree she found unhealthy,” the insider said. “She loved the experience of being an actor and will always be so grateful for those opportunities.”

Back in Action hits Netflix on November 15.