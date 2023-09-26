Halloween just got even more spooky now that Airbnb has listed Shrek’s ogre-rrific swamp.

Fans of the animated Shrek films can book a two-night stay in Scotland for up to three guests from October 27 to 29, according to the rental company. Guests will be able to relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight,” enjoy a parfait, get cozy by the fireplace and start off the morning with a stack of freshly made waffles.

The best part, though, is the outhouse, which is located 20 meters from the main living area. While helping Donkey house-sit the rustic swamp, guests are also supporting a good cause. Airbnb announced that they will make a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity in honor of this exciting opportunity. (HopScotch Children’s Charity provides Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with holiday trips.)

Airbnb has previously made headlines for their iconic collaborations with A-list stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, who rented out the guesthouse of her home earlier this year. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis partnered with the brand as well to offer their Santa Barbara County beach house up for a one-night stay. Among their pop culture offerings, Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse was also listed for rental in July ahead of the blockbuster film’s release.

Scroll on to see the highlights from the Shrek swamp: