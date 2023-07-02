Chrissy Teigen and John Legend channeled the most iconic couple in every toy box when they visited Barbie’s DreamHouse in Malibu, California.

The parents shared photos of their AirBnB adventure via Instagram on Saturday, July 1. “Spent the night at ken’s!!!” Teigen, 37, captioned photos from their tour. She also tagged AirBnB.

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, which is available through AirBnB, has recently been redecorated by Ken ahead of the Barbie The Movie premiere (in theaters July 21). Guests can request to book one of two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22. Bookings open on July 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

Scroll down to see Teigen and Legend, 44, explore the DreamHouse with daughter Luna and son Miles: