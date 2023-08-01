Gwyneth Paltrow wants to invite you over for a sleepover — seriously!

Paltrow, 50, took to social media on Tuesday, August 1, to announce that two lucky fans can enter to win a chance to stay in her Santa Barbara, California, home for one night — and have a Goop-ified slumber party with the Oscar-winning actress herself.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night,” Paltrow wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her residence. “While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.”

Fans who are looking to score a night at the actress’ guesthouse can begin booking on Tuesday, August 15, at 10 a.m. PT. The stay is open to only two guests for one night only on Saturday, September 9. In addition to meeting Paltrow — who shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin — the lucky winners will get to empower themselves with a guided transcendental meditation session, indulge in a relaxing spa day and fuel their bodies with a Goop Kitchen-inspired meal.

“My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity. I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we’re building at goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends,” Paltrow shared via the official Airbnb page. “Whether you’re seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you’ll get as much joy out of the home as I do. Plus, I’ve loaded up your stay with some of my favorite goop essentials to nourish your body, mind and soul.”

Paltrow has previously been open about the love she has for her Montecito residence, which she shares with husband Brad Falchuck In February 2022, revealed that she first fell in love with the area during her two semesters spent at UC Santa Barbara.

“I’ve always gravitated toward Santa Barbara. Even when I was living in London, we’d take the kids there for holidays. It was our sweet gem of an escape in the U.S.,” she told Architectural Digest at the time, noting that one visit in 2015 led her to a lot for sale. “It was like Grey Gardens. There were wild animals living there and swarms of bugs, but I fell in love with the land and the views,” she recalled.

While Paltrow’s Airbnb offer will come with incredible views and a glimpse at her lavish everyday way of living, her famous Goop-inspired lifestyle has certainly made headlines in the past for some of its more unusual products. That includes the Jade Egg — which is meant to increase sexual energy when placed in one’s vagina — and the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. However, Paltrow has stood by her items tenfold.

“You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020, regarding her cheeky candle. “I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity.”