Cameron Mathison is “definitely all in” on Great American Media after making the move from competitor Hallmark.

“I mean, Hallmark is where I started, and everybody at Great American I knew from Hallmark, most of ’em were over at Hallmark,” Mathison, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 24, while promoting his Game Show Network program Beat the Bridge. “I love working there and [on] my Murder, She Baked series with Allie Sweeney and everybody else. Those are my friends, and I love doing those movies, and they’re still going.”

He continued, “But from another perspective, the people that are at Great American are the people that I started with at Hallmark. So it’s, like, coming home … and so, in a sense, it’s not hard at all because it’s very easy [and] I think a lot of the viewers are now watching both [channels].”

Former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott launched GAM in 2021, enlisting a slew of network favorites such as Candace Cameron Bure and Jen Lilley to star in new projects. Mathison, for his part, used to host Hallmark’s Home & Family talk show in addition to starring in made-for-TV films. In 2021, Mathison began hosting GAM’s Welcome to Great American Christmas and appeared in the film A Kindhearted Christmas. He kept up his Hallmark tenure, too, often appearing in Hannah Swensen Mysteries sequels. He also hosts GAM’s The Good Life With Cameron Mathison.

“I still got a lot of stuff airing on Hallmark and I’m shooting a lot of stuff on Great American Family,” Mathison told Us. “It’s really good people, and we’re doing good stuff, and it’s hardly even any show, any channel and I’ve done that through my career.”

While Mathison is currently focused on his GAM projects, he still keeps in touch with his Hallmark family.

“They’re very near and dear to my heart,” he gushed on Wednesday. “And then, Great American Family is where I’m at now, and we’re doing cool stuff. … I’ve got three years of Great American Family and that to me is such a gift. It’s just an amazing opportunity.”

Next up, Mathison will costar with 48-year-old Cameron Bure in the network’s Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells.

“We’re filming that last two weeks of August, first week of September. It’s a really fun script,” he teased to Us of working with “one of the queens of Christmas [movies]” on the new flick. “I love the dynamic. … Candace and I have been talking about working together for a very long time, and so that’s finally happening.”

In addition to his GAM deal, Mathison also serves as the host of Beat the Bridge, a competition show on the Game Show Network. On the show, a team of three people try and earn as much money as they can while climbing over a large, interactive bridge covering the set.

“It’s just so much fun. I feel like it’s been something that’s kind of been brewing for a long time between Game Show Network and myself,” Mathison gushed. “My first meeting or audition with them was back 6 years ago. We’ve been talking about stuff for a long time and waiting for the right fit and waiting for the timing to work out. My natural enthusiasm and hypeness and energy is a really good fit for this show.”

Beat the Bridge airs on the Game Show Network weeknights at 6 p.m. ET.

