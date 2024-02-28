Candace Cameron Bure was dubbed the queen of Hallmark before she exited the network and signed an exclusive deal with Great American Media.

Cameron Bure was part of the Hallmark family for 13 years before she announced in April 2022 that she was leaving to join former CEO Bill Abbott at Great American Media. The actress raised eyebrows in November 2022 when she alleged to WSJ. Magazine that the new network would focus on “traditional marriage” stories. She later apologized, saying she would never “intentionally” want to “offend or hurt anyone.”

That same month, Cameron Bure made her onscreen debut for Great American Family’s holiday film A Christmas … Present. The film was also produced by her production company, Candy Rock Entertainment, which has since worked on multiple projects for Great American Family.

The network announced in February 2024 the launch of Great American Mysteries, with Cameron Bure headlining the first film for the channel. She previously had success with Hallmark Mysteries Aurora Teagarden films.

Scroll do for a complete guide to every Great American Media movie starring Cameron Bure:

‘A Christmas … Present’

Costar: Marc Blucas

Premiere Date: November 2022

Logline: “Maggie (Cameron Bure) and Eric (Blucas) are busy parents of teenagers who embark on a trip to the home of Maggie’s widowed brother to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season.”

Channel: Great American Family

‘My Christmas Hero’

Costar: Gabriel Hogan

Premiere Date: November 2023

Logline: “An army reserve doctor (Cameron Bure) tracks down her family’s military history with the help of a new romance (Hogan).”

Channel: Great American Family

‘The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker’

Costar: Aaron Ashmore

Premiere Date: Sometime in 2024

Logline: Former Chicago criminologist Ainsley McGregor (Cameron Bure) returns to her hometown of Sweet River, Texas, to open Bless Your Arts, but continues to teach criminology at the local community college. “Her skills quickly become a major asset to the quaint town, when a murder occurs at a winery owned by her friend, who now stands accused of the crime. The Sweet River Sheriff, who just happens to be Ainsley’s brother, Ryan (Ashmore), wants her to stay out of the investigation. But Ainsley knows the pieces of this puzzle do not fit.”

Channel: Great American Mysteries