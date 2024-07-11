Great American Family’s fourth-annual “Great American Christmas” is shaping up to be a big celebration with Candace Cameron Bure and more stars at the helm.

In February, the network announced the first few movies from its 2024 lineup, including Jill Wagner’s Aurora Christmas. Two months later, Great American Family revealed that Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Lopez, are teaming up for a new holiday movie.

Cameron Bure, meanwhile, will star in both A Christmas Less Traveled with Eric Johnson and Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells with Cameron Mathison.

The network’s first ensemble holiday movie, A Little Women’s Christmas, was announced in July. Great American Media president and CEO, Bill Abbott, called the movie a “new Christmas classic in the making,” revealing it’ll be a contemporary retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women novel.

“So excited to be working alongside my friends on this fun project!” Jen Lilley, who will play Meg March, teased via Instagram in July.

Scroll down for the complete guide to 2024’s “Great American Christmas” movies:

‘Aurora Christmas’

Stars: Jill Wagner, Jesse Hutch, Lauren Holly and Bruce Boxleitner

Logline: “Erin (Wagner) joins her dad Doug (Boxleitner) for a Christmas in the family’s former hometown of Aurora on a mission that is part business — selling the family home — and major bucket list item for Erin to see the Aurora Borealis light up the Northern sky. Realtor Lori (Holly) and family friend and local tour guide Trevor (Hutch) create a Christmas inspired at every turn by faith, love, and hope, so much so that Christmas bells hung over decades in a forest grove ring an unbroken song, a harbinger of miracles to come.”

Premiere Date: TBD.

‘A Christmas Less Traveled’

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson

Logline: “The Dine and Dash diner has a stack of mounting unpaid bills, forcing its owner, Desi (Bure) to sell her beloved, mint condition, cherry red 1964 Ford F-100, a gift from her deceased father. As Desi visits the vintage truck one last time, she discovers a recorded message from her dad on an old audio cassette. Desi’s Dad’s voice sends her and ‘Old Red’ out to retrace her family’s most memorable moments one last time. Just as the journey begins, Desi meets Greyson (Johnson) who offers her a generous payment in exchange for a ride to “close the most important deal” of his life. Little do Desi and Greyson realize the less traveled road will reveal more about each of them than they could have ever known.”

Premiere Date: November.

‘A Little Women’s Christmas’

Stars: Jillian Murray, Jen Lilley, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, Trevor Donovan and Jesse Hutch

Logline: “A Little Women’s Christmas is a contemporary retelling of the beloved classic novel, following the lives and loves of the March sisters in a small Tennessee town at Christmas.”

Premiere Date: TBD.

‘A Prince in Paradise 2: A Royal Proposal’ (working title)

Stars: Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke

Logline: “Olivia (Fish) and Prince Alexander (Bourke) travel together to his family’s majestic palace in Torovia to spend Christmas with their two families. Despite busy schedules that push the couple in different directions, the couple seems poised to come together for a magical and unforgettable Christmas, until clashing cultures within the families lead to comedic mishaps.”

Premiere Date: TBD.

‘A Royal Christmas Ball’ (working title)

Stars: Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice

Logline: “Chelsea Jones (McKellar) is a dance instructor and studio owner in Chicago who inspires kids to find themselves through dance. Just before Christmas, Chelsea discovers a photo she’s never seen before. Chelsea thinks the young woman is her birth mother who passed away when she was only 5 years old. The woman is in a wedding dress tugging on the hand of a man wearing a wedding ring, but that is all that can be seen of the man Chelsea believes may be her father. The photo’s handwritten inscription reads, ‘Our place, Havenshire, December 23, 1984.’ With only the internet, a plane ticket, and lifelong determination to go on, Chelsea now has four days in Havenshire to solve the mystery of her birth family. Along the way, she’ll have to sneak into a castle, teach a stubborn Prince how to dance, and be in just the right place on Christmas Eve when the bells toll.”

Premiere Date: November.

‘A Vintage Christmas’

Stars: Christopher Russell and Merritt Patterson

Logline: “Tessa (Patterson) is a dedicated historian and preservationist in her hometown of Oak Creek, an old-fashioned and passionate protector of the nostalgic. Sparks fly when a business developer, Noah (Russell) arrives in Oak Creek with plans to tear down an abandoned Post Office and replace it with a sleek, modern office complex. There are internal and external struggles among many in the community to arrive at a solution that serves the greater good for all concerned. As the clock ticks toward Christmas, the race to settle the dispute through concessions and compromise is on.”

Premiere Date: TBD.

‘Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells’

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

Logline: “Gracie (Cameron Bure) is Peachtree Inn’s perfect wedding planner whose mantra ‘No problems, only solutions waiting to be discovered’ makes blushing brides’ dreams come true. When Charlie (Mathison) brings his sister and future brother-in-law to their former hometown of Butler, South Carolina, expecting to create a magical Christmas Eve wedding at the Inn for Lindsay and Josh, the trio is stunned when Gracie stubbornly declines the job, saying it is not possible to pull off the perfect wedding two weeks before Christmas. Eventually, Gracie relents and agrees to plan the wedding, only to discover there are more hurdles to overcome than expected.”

Premiere Date: November.

‘Love at the Kettle’ (working title)

Stars: Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega

Logline: “Up-and-coming singer songwriter Bella Harlan (Alexa) comes home for Christmas and enlists her high-school songwriting partner Jack Grayton (Carlos) to craft a song to win back her rockstar boyfriend by Christmas. As the two reunite for the first time in a decade, they embark on a Christmas journey down memory lane, and soon realize true love may be closer than they thought. The heart of the movie centers on Jack’s role with The Salvation Army, and Bella soon finds herself inspired by his devotion and passion to a life of doing the most good.”

Premiere Date: TBD.

‘My Grown-Up Christmas Wish’

Stars: Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez

Logline: “Mayor Brian Ortega (Mario) is beloved in the idyllic community of Long Grove. While decorating for Christmas with the residents, Brian discovers his childhood Christmas wish list which magically begins to come true, reminding Brian about the spirit and joy of the holiday. Returning to town for Christmas is Brian’s childhood friend Nina Meyers (Courtney), and soon a connection becomes undeniable as she helps Brian face a new challenge for the town. As Brian’s wishes come true, he inspires the town to showcase its warm culture and values in order to stop the modern world from stifling the charm and heart of Long Grove.”

Premiere Date: TBD.