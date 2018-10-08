Another goodbye! The Sunday, October 14, episode of Shameless will be Cameron Monaghan’s last, the actor revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, October 8. Monaghan, 25, has played Ian Gallaher in the gritty drama since its 2011 debut.

“I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years. I was the tender age of fifteen when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious,” the Gotham star wrote on Instagram, before sharing a quote. “All good things come to an end. An old cliche, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends.”

He continued, revealing that Sunday’s episode will be his last and that he’s waited to announce it so that audiences could enjoy Ian’s “unsure journey.”

“This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him.

Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher,” he added. “We’ll meet again?”

Just a month before Monaghan’s announcement, Shameless star Emmy Rossum took to Facebook to announce that season 9 would be her last, as well. While her ending is under wraps, showrunner John Wells did hint that she could appear again in later seasons.

“It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in,” he said in a statement at the time.

Shameless airs on Showtime Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

