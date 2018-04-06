They’re back! Candice Bergen shared the first photo from the upcoming revival of Murphy Brown via Instagram on Friday, April 6.

The five-time Emmy winner, 71, posed on set alongside her original castmates Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud, as well as returning writer and executive producer Diane English and newcomer Nik Dodani. (Jake McDorman has also been added to the cast, though he was not pictured.)

“MURPHY BROWN…together again,” Bergen captioned her post. “Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time…”

CBS announced in January that it had ordered a 13-episode reboot of the acclaimed sitcom. It originally aired for 10 seasons from November 1988 to May 1998. The revival will “return to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate,” the network said.

Bergen first revealed in September that she had been approached to reprise her role as the title character, an investigative journalist and news anchor for the fictional TV newsmagazine FYI. She noted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time that the reboot would be topical considering the current political climate.

“To squander this moment in time, to try to make anything good out of it, would be nice,” she said on the Bravo late-night show.

During its original run, Murphy Brown earned 62 Emmy nominations (and 18 wins) and 15 Golden Globe nods (and three wins), among many other honors.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!