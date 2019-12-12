



Time for themselves. Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore are officially taking a break from competing on MTV’s The Challenge. Following the Wednesday, December 11, finale of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, the reality stars joined the “Watch With Us” podcast to break it all down and share about their futures.

“You can’t put a price tag on happiness. For so long, I was, like, you know the money is so good. I can’t say no. I needed a little break for my own sanity and my own happiness, just finding what makes me me again and get my light back,” Cara Maria, 33, explained. “I’m freakin’ fantastic, so I’m gonna have a little break so they can make someone else the bad guy this next season because I’m not going to be on it!”

While War of the Worlds 2 was Paulie’s third season, it was Cara’s 14th. That said, the Big Brother alum will be taking some time off, and is curious about who the “villains” will be in the upcoming seasons.

“How many tweets are we going to see, being like, ‘Hey guys, just realize we’re real people, it’s an edited show,'” Paulie, 31, said with a laugh. “It’s always going to be funny to see those kind of things for the people who, you know, never give us the benefit of the doubt.”

That said, don’t count them out down the line. If they have the chance to compete again, they’ll make that choice when the time comes — either separately or together.

“The money is too good for me to say no, but if the Gods that be were like, ‘We just want Paulie on his own,’ I would totally be home and support him,” Cara said. “I don’t think that us being on a season together is ever a bad thing because you have one person that you know will never stab you in the back, that will always have your back. Having an alliance is very important. But I would happily stay home, work on everything at home and cheer him on.”

The couple, who first met on Final Reckoning, also opened up about the ending of War of the Worlds 2, in which Team U.S. lost to Team U.K.

“The only people leaving War of the Worlds 2 angry are the people that Paulie and our alliance had a hand in sending home,” Cara added. “Look at all the people that we made it to the end with, only two people were better. Everybody else, win or lose, we all love each other.”

The War of the Worlds 2 reunion airs on MTV Wednesday, December 18, at 9 p.m. ET.