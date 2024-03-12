Cardi B joins Madonna During Her Celebration Show in Los Angeles

She don’t cook, she don’t clean, but Cardi B can judge the hell out of a “Vogue” competition.

Madonna wrapped up the five-night run of her Celebration Tour at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Monday, March 11. As has been the custom, Madonna, 65, brought out a special celebrity guest judge for the “Vogue” dance-off (which celebrates Madge’s 1990 single of the same name and the New York City underground ballroom scene that inspired it). So, who better to judge a “Vogue” competition than one of the Bronx’s favorite daughters, Cardi B?

In fan footage of the event, the 31-year-old rapper sported her best platinum blonde hair and a black semitransparent outfit while sitting next to Madonna on stage. The procession of dancers, led by Madonna’s 11-year-old daughter Estere, duckwalked, dipped and posed down the runway as if they had just walked out of a screening of Paris Is Burning.

Before Cardi, Madonna had comedian Eric André, comedian Kelon “Psyiconic” Campbell (as his Terri Joe character), Emmy winner Ali Wong and actress Alexa Demie guest judge the “Vogue” competition at the Kia Forum. Billboard notes that Madonna had plenty of stars to choose from for that final night, as Katy Perry, Paris Jackson, Corey Feldman, Erika Jayne and Rosie O’Donnell were all in attendance on Monday.

During her run in Los Angeles, Madonna spoke about the “serious bacterial infection” she contracted in June 2023, a health scare that resulted in her being induced into a coma and staying multiple days in the intensive care unit.

While speaking during her March 4 show, Madonna called it a “near-death experience,” one that she almost didn’t survive. “I’m pretty sure that God was saying to me, ‘Do you wanna come with us? You wanna come with me? You wanna go this way?’’’ she said. “And I said, ‘No. No. No!’’’

With the Los Angeles leg of the Celebration Tour complete, Madonna will now take the four-decade career retrospective to cities including Denver, Dallas, Houston, Tampa and Miami before concluding the tour with a five-night run in Mexico City.

Cardi B is gearing up for her own “celebration.” The “WAP” singer seems like she’s going to finally release the follow-up to her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy. After years of teasing the sophomore release, Cardi has dropped new music, kicking off her comeback.

On Monday, she revealed via social media that her new single, “Enough (Miami),” will hit streaming services on Friday, March 15. This will be her second release of the month: she dropped “Like What (Freestyle)” — with an accompanying video directed by her estranged husband, Offset — on March 1. The song earned praise from most critics and debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100.