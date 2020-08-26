After making jaws drop with her explicit new song “WAP,” Cardi B revealed that there are three words she will never rap in her lyrics.

“‘Discharge’ is kind of gross, but it’s not, like, a cringey word. A cringey word to me is ‘moist.’ I hate the word ‘moist.’ And I hate the word ‘horchata,’” the Grammy winner, 27, said on Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Monday, August 24. “It’s like a Mexican drink that is made out of, like, brown sugar or something. I don’t even know what the hell they put in it, but it’s really good, but I just hate that word.”

Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion shocked the world on August 7 when they released their “WAP” music video. Since then, the song, which has close to 50 curse words in it, has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and gone viral on TikTok.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum explained during Monday’s interview that she hates the clean version of the track — which changes the lyrics from “wet ass p–sy” to “wet and gushy” — but she thinks it is better than another option she had initially considered for radio.

“I would’ve had to replace it with ‘Now from the top, make it drop / Bounce that big ol’ booty’ because that was the only thing that rhymed,” she said. “It was really hard for me to clean this song up ‘cause nobody could’ve convinced me to keep ‘gushy’ ‘cause I hate the word ‘gushy.’”

To celebrate her first single in nine months, Cardi invited Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto and Rubi Rose to star in the “WAP” music video.

“I feel like people be wanting to put female artists against each other,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily after releasing the song. “Every single time I feel like there’s a female artist that’s coming up, coming up, coming up and getting [their] mainstream moment, I always see little, slick comments like, ‘Oh, they taking over your spot. They taking over this, they taking over that.’ And it just makes me feel like, ‘Damn, why it had to be like that?’ Because I actually like shorty’s music a lot.”

The wordsmith explained that having a powerful female cast “really meant a lot” to her because she feels “WAP” is a “big, important song” in her career.