Cardi B and Lil Kim seem like they would go together like champagne on a girls’ night out – so why haven’t these NYC hip-hop icons teamed up on a song yet?

Fresh off her new song with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi, 30, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, September 11, to chat music, life and Real Housewives. During the call-in segment, a fan asked if Cardi’s next album “would finally have a collaboration” with her hero — Lil Kim.

“I really do want one,” Cardi said of a collab with Kim, 49. “My thing is, like, everybody be like, ‘If you guys love each other so much, why you guys still don’t have a collab?’ But my thing is, I want us to have a great, undeniable song.”

Cardi said that in order to team up with an icon like Lil Kim, she wanted to make sure that the song was a sure-fire hit. “I want to make sure that it’s like, the greatest song,” she told host Andy Cohen. “But I would love, love, love to do a song with Lil Kim. I love her.”

Related: Cardi B and Offset: A Timeline of Their Relationship Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and a baby girl. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the “Pure Water” singer tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced that they […]

“Not just because she’s Lil Kim,” Cardi continued of her love for the “Not Tonight” rapper. “It’s because she’s so nice in person. Have you ever met her in person? She’s the sweetest thing ever! And she’s so cute!”

Cardi also said that the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy will be finished by the end of this year, with a 2024 release date, followed by a tour.

Cardi’s comments on Lil Kim come nearly a year after the Junior M.A.F.I.A. alum said that the “WAP” rapper was one of her favorite people in the world. Lil Kim appeared on an episode of Rap City that aired ahead of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. “There are rumors you did something with Cardi,” asked host Big Tigger. “When are we getting that Cardi song?”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Buzzzz-o-Meter: Cardi B's Go-To Asian Fusion Restaurant, More Celeb Faves If you’ve ever seen how Cardi B packs her daughter’s lunches, you know the “Bodak Yellow” rapper knows a thing or two about delicious food. In May, the “WAP” artist, 30, posted photos of 4-year-old Kulture’s jam-packed school lunches — which featured chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, corn, yogurt, fruit, M&Ms and more — much […]

“Cardi is like the love of my life,” said Lil Kim. “Y’all don’t even know — she makes me laugh. We talk a lot. People have no idea. She’s my little sister, but she’s really my big, little sister.” Kim said that Cardi has also offered some advice to Kim in navigating the modern hip-hop world. “We just laugh a lot.”

It’s possible that Lil Kim might not be the only legend on Cardi’s next album. During her stop on WWHL, the “Bongos” rapper shared her intense love of Madonna. “Growing up, I always listened to Madonna,” she told Cohen. “In fact, I asked Megan [Thee Stallion] what is her favorite to-do love song. Well, she said she likes to hear her own a– clappin’. But mine? When I’m a little bit drunk, and I’m in there, I like to listen to ‘Erotica.'”