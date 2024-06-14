Lindsay Hubbard threw some major shots at ex-fiancé Carl Radke during the Summer House season 8 reunion — but one previously unseen scene about his drug use had fellow cast members in shock.

“I have a lot of questions about what is considered sober and what is considered not,” Lindsay, 37, declared during Peacock’s extended and uncensored version of the reunion, which was available for streaming on Friday, June 14. “Is weed in the clear of considered sobriety? A week before filming, Carl was on mushrooms at a music festival.”

Carl, 39, raised his eyebrows at the admission almost immediately. Fellow cast member Gabby Prescod put her head in her hands, West Wilson’s eyes were wide open, Amanda Batula shook her head and Ciara Miller looked away.

“We took a small microdose together,” Carl admitted. “We actually looked at each other and said, ‘We’re not doing this again.’”

Lindsay said he was “correct” but reminded everyone that she doesn’t “claim to be sober.”

While host Andy Cohen wondered if Lindsay knew Carl’s “definition” of sobriety, Ciara, 28, said it was “crazy” that she was raising this concern now. (Carl has been candid about his sobriety since making the decision to stop drinking and doing cocaine in 2020.)

“Why are you so fixated on his definition of sobriety?” Amanda, 32, asked. “Why aren’t you just supportive of the path …”

Lindsay interrupted her to say has “always” been supportive of Carl and his sobriety.

“You’re not. You’re so angry that he smokes weed,” Amanda hit back. “You told me you don’t like when he does that.”

Lindsay attempted to explain what “bothers” her about the situation.

“Any alcohol that I drank was always used against me,” she said. “I would go out to dinner with a girlfriend and be questioned about how many glasses of wine.”

Amanda said it’s because Lindsay gets “angry” when she drinks and Carl noted that he felt it was “a fair question.”

The final part of the Summer House season 8 finale attempted to uncover the root of Lindsay and Carl’s breakup. While they struggled to agree on how the split was handled, they concluded that it was ultimately for the beach.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Carl and Lindsay had called off their engagement three months before they were set to marry. Their breakup was caught on camera and aired during the season 8 finale on May 30.

“There’s been quite a few things that since we’ve [broken] up that just aren’t true,” Carl claimed during the reunion. “I’ve struggled with how to navigate some of that.”

Lindsay claimed that Carl had told “a lot of lies” and attempted to “villainize” her during the season.

“I really feel like I made the right decision,” Carl said. “I hope that someday maybe she’ll realize that it was the best decision for her too.”