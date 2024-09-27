Carlos Alcaraz did not appreciate being rushed during his opening match at the China Open — which left plenty of time to vent his frustrations.

During his first round match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Beijing on Thursday, September 26, Alcaraz, 21, was given two time violations by chair umpire Raluca Alexandra Andrei. The rule states that a player has 25 seconds to prepare themselves between points. A warning is issued for the first offense, with the second offense carrying a point penalty.

When Alcaraz was issued his second violation on his serve during a set point in the first set, he tossed the ball away in disgust before confronting the umpire.

“I’m always very quick, I never get warnings,” Alcaraz said in Spanish. “You gave me two in one set. It’s impossible to play tennis like this.”

Despite his frustration, Alcaraz would collect himself and win the match 6-4, 6-4. He returns to the court for his second round match against Tallon Griekspoor on Saturday, September 28.

Alcaraz echoed a similar sentiment after his loss to Jack Draper at the Queen’s Club Championships in June, when he had a long discussion during the match with umpire Mohamed Lahyani about the time violation standards.

“He told me that there is new rules, this new thing, that the clock never stops,” Alcaraz said after the match. “After the point is finished, the clock is put on.

Alcaraz continued, “I think for the player it is something bad. I finish the point at the net, and I had no time to ask for the balls. I’m not saying to go to a towel and [take] my time. I feel like I can’t ask for the balls. It’s crazy. I have time just to ask for two balls and no bounces.”

The four-time major champion said he had “never seen something like that in tennis,” and vowed to take action into his own hands.

“I felt like I was in a rush all the time. I had no time to bounce and do my routine. Of course it’s something bad for the players, I think. For sure I will speak to the ATP [Association of Tennis Professionals].”

Recently, Alcaraz has also been outspoken about the taxing schedule on tour this year, which included the 2024 Paris Olympics and last week’s Laver Cup in Berlin.

“Probably they are going to kill us in some way,” Alcaraz said September 21. “Right now a lot of good players are going to miss a lot of tournaments because of [injury].”

He added, “Sometimes, you don’t want to go to a tournament. I’m not going to lie, I have felt this way a few times already. Sometimes I don’t feel motivated at all. But as I’ve said many, many times, I play my best tennis when I smile and enjoy it on court. That’s the best option to keep motivating [myself].”