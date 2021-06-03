Focusing on getting better. Carrie Ann Inaba is continuing her journey to recovery — and answering fan questions while she does it!

While inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber on Wednesday, June 2, the Dancing With the Stars judge, 53, shared insight into how she’s feeling following her April exit from The Talk.

“I’m feeling so good, feeling better by the day,” she shared via Instagram Story on Wednesday, adding that she’s been doing energy work and meeting with healers during her time off. “[I was] in chronic pain all the time. Basically, since the pandemic hit, I have been in extreme pain. I’m on the road to recovery and I’m extremely grateful.”

During her Q&A with fans, the former dancer also shed light about when she’d be returning to The Talk, which she joined in 2019 for season 9.

“I don’t know the answer to that yet. I’m so grateful The Talk has given me this time to take care of myself and be on this incredible healing journey,” the Hawaii native added. “We are probably going to sit down and have some discussions about what the future is and when I go back, maybe the end of this month. … I do miss everybody at The Talk and I look forward to be able to do what I love to do when the time is right.”

On April 26, Inaba announced via Instagram that she was leaving the daytime show for a period of time.

“I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing,” she said at the time, tagging “#AutoimmuneWarrior in her post. “I know you guys understand health is the most important thing.”

The choreographer has several health conditions, including lupus, Sjogrën’s, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis and vasculitis. Last year, she also tested positive for COVID-19 and went through a tough battle.

On Wednesday, Inaba also confirmed that she will be back on Dancing With the Stars for the epic 30th season, set to debut on ABC in the fall with host Tyra Banks.

“My natural tendency is to be a Type A personality. So I feel badly when I’m not able to accomplish much on a down day. But I have learned to be more relaxed and I’m much happier for it,” she told MedLine Plus magazine in 2020 about her changing attitude when she’s feeling sick. “I also have an online project called Carrie Ann Conversations. I share my insights on how to live a good life in general and for those with conditions like Sjögren’s. I try to bring positivity to others. I have found that when you give back to others and create a sense of community, you will feel less alone and more positive in everything you do.”