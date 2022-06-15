A hint of what’s to come! Dancing With the Stars won’t change too much when it moves to Disney+, but judge Carrie Ann Inaba offered fans some clues about how the new season will look.

“It’s a little bit different,” the Hawaii native, 54, told E! News on Monday, June 13. “I think the difference is maybe live voting across the country. Maybe there’s gonna be some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love.”

The reality competition has aired for 30 seasons on ABC, so the In Living Color alum knows that viewers have certain expectations — and she doesn’t think they’ll be disappointed. “People don’t always like change, but I think they’ll adapt,” she explained.

Inaba also assured fans that she’ll still be a judge on the show when it moves to the streaming app. “The fact that we’re still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand,” she added.

Disney announced the plan for DWTS‘ move in April along with the news that the series was renewed for seasons 31 and 32. When the show returns later this year, it will become the first live program to debut on Disney+.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said in a statement at the time.

When the move was first announced, Inaba expressed her enthusiasm for the change in a social media post. “We’re gonna be the first live streaming competition show in the United States and we’re gonna be on Disney+ and that’s really exciting,” she explained in an Instagram Story at the time. “Dancing With the Stars has always been a little bit of a trailblazer. Not a little bit, but you know, who knew? Ballroom dancing, way back when?”

Cheryl Burke, for her part, is happy that the change means West Coast viewers will be able to vote in real time along with fans on the East Coast.

“I’m excited for the show possibilities over at Disney+ and am daydreaming about how we’re going to pull off quick changes and set changes with no commercial breaks!” the ballroom pro, 38, told Us Weekly in April. “I think it’s great that we’ll have an opportunity for potential new fans to discover us and know that this change will give our loyal followers from over the last 30 seasons something to look forward to as well. Just imagine what Disney Night on DWTS will look like now?!”

