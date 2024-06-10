Carrie Underwood proved she’ll bring her A game on-stage rain or shine.

The singer, 41, headlined the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday, June 9, alongside artists including Morgan Wallen and Old Dominion. Toward the end of her show, rain began pouring down on the crowd.

While closing out the performance, Underwood thanked her fans and waved to the audience. As she turned to exit the stage, Underwood began walking down stairs — and seemingly took a tumble, per footage obtained by TMZ.

“She fell!” a concertgoer exclaimed in the clip.

Related: Carrie Underwood Through the Years: From ‘Idol’ to Country Star and Mom Since winning American Idol, Carrie Underwood’s life has been so much more than “Just a Dream.” The Oklahoma native shot to fame in 2005 after becoming the champion of the TV singing competition’s fourth season. Following the success of her debut single, “Inside Your Heaven,” which made her the first country music artist to hit […]

While Underwood didn’t acknowledge the fall, she did refer to the rainy weather in her social media posts.

“We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either! 🎥: @jeffjohnsonimages @ccmflive #MyrtleBeach,” Underwood wrote via Instagram on Sunday alongside a clip of the soaked performance.

In another upload, Underwood added, “Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget! 🌧️💧☔️ Thanks for being awesome, #MyrtleBeach !!! @ccmflive 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages.”

Underwood’s performance on Sunday comes amid her stint in Sin City, performing Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

Related: Country Music’s Blonde Bombshells: Carrie Underwood, More Country music's leading ladies have more than platinum records in common — they also rock some of the best platinum hair in the business

“From a production standpoint, we can do something that we can’t necessarily do when we’re packing up all our gear and going from place to place,” Underwood told Rolling Stone in October 2022. “From a switching-things-up perspective, when you’re on the road, you’re in different towns, and all the people in the audience are from that general area of the world.”

She continued, “What I love about Vegas is you’re in one place, but everybody is from everywhere. It’s a mishmash of people from all over the place. It’s cool to look out at the audience and think about that.”

Following her first round of shows in Vegas, Underwood announced the addition of more shows through October.

“To quote the song, Christmas is my ‘Favorite Time of Year,’ so it’s a lot of fun to get to perform some of my favorite holiday songs during our December shows — some of them for the first time live,” Underwood said in a December 2023 press release. “I’m thrilled to be announcing six more shows in October 2024, and can’t wait to be back on the Resorts World Theatre stage next year.”