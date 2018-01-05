It’s the thought that counts! Carson Daly and his children helped Hoda Kotb celebrate her first week as the new Today show coanchor — except he forgot the gifts at home.

“@hodakotb here are the cookies & sign kids made for you that I forgot to bring into work because I suck,” Daly, 44, wrote alongside a pic of the homemade goodies posted to Instagram on Friday, January 5. “We love you! #SavannahHodaTODAY.” The adorable posterboard made by the Daly bunch read, “Congrats Hoda!” in bright colors.

The end-of-the-week celebration comes after Kotb, 53, joined the show as Savannah Guthrie’s coanchor following Matt Lauer’s firing. The show celebrated Kotb on Friday in a touching tribute with highlights of her career leading up to her new position. In the clip, Daly expressed his excitement for Kotb joining the team saying, “She makes it feel like you’re not even doing your job. It’s so much fun.”

The new morning-show duo made the announcement on Monday, January 2. “Today it’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is the new coanchor of Today,” Guthrie, 46, said. “Let’s give her a round of applause. This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled.”

As previously reported, Guthrie and Kotb announced the termination of Lauer in late November after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

Addressing the allegations, Lauer released a statement on November 30 that read: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Along with her new duties, Kotb will continue to cohost the 10 a.m. hour of the show with Kathie Lee Gifford.

