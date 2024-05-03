CBS executives are sharing the reason behind the decision to cancel NCIS: Hawai’i — and why there are no plans to revive the show on the network’s streaming service.

“It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going,” president of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said during the network’s unveiling of its 2024-25 schedule on Thursday, May 2, per Variety. “Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.”

When asked if there was a chance that the cancellation may be reversed, Reisenbach replied, “No.”

News of the procedural’s end saddened Vanessa Lachey, who has starred on NCIS: Hawai’i for three seasons as special agent Jane Tennant. In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, May 1, Lachey, 43, shared a social media clip of herself wiping away tears while gazing out at the sea before blowing a kiss at the camera.

Related: How Many 'NCIS' Shows Are There? It's a Long List The NCIS family just keeps growing — with six existing or former shows and two more on the way as of 2024. While many fans might think the naval intelligence-based franchise began with NCIS, that’s not the case. The flagship NCIS show was actually JAG, which debuted on NBC in 1995. The series followed military […]

“Forever your Sweet Jane … This was the same spot where I filmed episode 1,” Lachey captioned the Instagram video. “I sat here at 2am [in] June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show. I told her we will do all we can to protect the grace and integrity of Hawai’i while also sharing her Beauty with the world.”

Lachey said she hoped that the show’s cast and crew will “remember the Beauty of what we had” and “spread this Aloha in every direction we go.” She added, “I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!”

Last Friday, Us Weekly confirmed that CBS was pulling the plug on NCIS: Hawai’i. The series will take its final bow on Monday, May 6. Lachey who is the franchise’s first female lead, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 27, to confess that she was “confused” and “blindsided” by the decision.

The actress had moved her family to Hawaii while she filmed the series. She formed a tight bond with her co-stars and took pride in blazing a trail for Asian-American representation in Hollywood. (Vanessa shares three children, 11-year-old Camden, 9-year-old Brooklyn and 7-year-old Phoenix, with husband Nick Lachey.)

“This role is definitely a move in the right direction for women and especially Asian-American actresses who want to secure leading roles in television and film,” Lachey told Shondaland when the spinoff first premiered. “Growing up, I never saw a female lead on television that looked like me. My hope is that young girls, like my daughter, Brooklyn, will grow up in a world where more actresses look like them.”

Related: 'NCIS' Universe Dating History: 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Stars' Love Lives, More The NCIS Universe is constantly expanding — and fans have become enthralled with the original cast and the spinoff actors’ romances, both on and off screen. NCIS debuted in 2003 as a backdoor pilot for JAG, which ran from 1995 to 2005. NCIS, which originally starred Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, entered season 21 […]

In addition to NCIS: Hawai’i, CBS also pulled the plug on CSI: Vegas and the legal drama So Help Me Todd, which counted Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden among the cast. So Help Me Todd will say goodbye May 16 while CSI: Vegas will air its final episode on May 19.

“Every show is different,” said CBS CEO George Cheeks. “We certainly had a wonderful experience with So Help Me Todd. It was heartbreaking.”

As for the CSI franchise, the door remains open to launch more spinoffs. “I definitely think that franchise is alive and well and we continue to be in discussions,” Reisenbach said on Thursday. “It’s a part of our legacy.”