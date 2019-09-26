



Celine Dion is laying it all out on the table. The five-time Grammy winner debuted the vulnerable music video for her new single, “Imperfections,” on Thursday, September 26.

The black-and-white visual, which is directed by Gabriel Coutu-Dumont, is the first that Dion, 51, has released in support of her upcoming album, Courage.

The video highlights the Canada native hard at work on the set of various photo shoots, looking stunning in everything from a puffy black dress to a strapless white gown. As the song continues to play, Dion heads back to her dressing room and takes a makeup wipe to her face, baring her natural beauty.

“I got my own imperfections,” she sings. “I got my own set of scars to hide.”

Set to be released on November 15, Courage is Dion’s first English-language studio album in six years. A press release from Columbia Records describes the disc as “a mix of beautiful ballads and edgy uptempo tracks,” which each of the 16 songs (20 on the deluxe edition) representing “an exciting new creative direction” for the superstar.

Dion gave fans a first taste of the album on September 18 when she released three of its songs: “Imperfections,” “Lying Down” and the title track, “Courage.”

“Imperfections” examines self-criticism and self-love over a finger-snapping midtempo dance beat.

Dion is currently on her Courage world tour, which kicked off in Quebec City on September 18. The 60-plus-date trek is her first in more than a decade. She wrapped up her Celine residency in Las Vegas in June after more than eight years.

