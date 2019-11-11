



Moving on — but still reflecting. While Chace Crawford is absolutely loving playing the Deep on The Boys, that doesn’t mean he won’t be watching the upcoming revival of Gossip Girl.

“I love [creators] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. I want to see what they did, so maybe I’ll check it out,” Crawford, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch of Austin Elevates, the new art and music experience by Thomas J. Henry.

Additionally, the actor surprised to hear that Kristen Bell — the original narrator of the CW drama — will be returning to voice the new show, set to premiere next year on HBO Max.

“Is she? I love it! That’s the best job in the world. You show up and do that voice. And she has the best voice, she’s great,” the Blood & Oil alum said. “I would love to do the voice. I wish they would ask me to do the voice of Gossip Girl this time around! That’s a great job. It’s a great gig. They didn’t ask me!”

In the original series, which aired for six seasons from 2007 to 2012, Crawford portrayed Nate Archibald. The show ended with Penn Badgley‘s Dan Humphrey being revealed as the person behind Gossip Girl — but originally, that wasn’t the plan. While Bell voiced Gossip Girl, Nate was almost the culprit.

“I understand why Dan was Gossip Girl. I just had my heart set on Nate,” writer and executive producer Joshua Safran told Buzzfeed on Sunday, November 10. Safran exited the hit show at the end of season 5.

“We worked hard to kind of lay in tiny seeds about it being Eric, and then the New York Post wrote an article saying that Gossip Girl was Eric so we were like, ‘We gotta scratch that,'” the Smash writer said, referring to Connor Paolo. “Then, one of the writers realized that Nate had never sent a tip in to Gossip Girl, which is true at least through the end of season five. Nate never sent in a tip in through all of those episodes, which is when we’re like, ‘Oh, well then he’s Gossip Girl.'”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone