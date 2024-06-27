Chace Crawford got to party with Kim Kardashian after making a cameo during her Saturday Night Live debut.

“That was a great time. It was fun to meet Blake Griffin. We were waiting the whole time because we did the rehearsal and they brought out booze at, like, 10 p.m. They kind of wait and we’re all drinking,” Crawford, 38, recalled during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Crawford recalled seeing other celebrities throughout the night, adding, “And then Amy Schumer popped in with some random playing cards, and we started playing poker, so that was fun.”

The highlight, however, was the afterparty, which Crawford used as an opportunity to interact with Kardashian, 43.

“The afterparty was awesome because Kim was there and it was at Zero Bond. It was great,” he continued. “During the afterparty, I was just trying to get a picture with Kim and I got one.”

Crawford was one of several familiar faces who took part in a Bachelorette-themed sketch when Kardashian hosted SNL in October 2021. Griffin, 35, Jesse Williams and Tyler Cameron were also featured as possible suitors.

Cameron, 31, reflected on the experience that same month, exclusively telling Us Weekly, “That was incredible. I was on stage with some just elite stars. Chris Rock and, you know, Blake Griffin is a homie. But Chace Crawford, to be around him, and Jesse Williams and all these just hot guys in New York. And Kim Kardashian looked amazing and she did such a great job. She was so funny.”

At the time, Cameron credited his fellow show guests for helping ease his anxiety.

“We’re downstairs playing poker and Amy Schumer started a poker game with sugar packets and we just started having a blast, you know, and that broke the ice,” he noted. “We all just started kicking it, having fun, asking questions.”

Kardashian received a ton of praise for her approach to hosting the show, especially for her candid monologue, which saw her leaning into jokes about her personal life.

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt,” she joked during the episode. “Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”

Kardashian also took a dig at Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, adding, “But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not sure how you even become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend, Corey [Gamble].”